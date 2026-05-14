This How I Met Your Mother Actor Could Face Life In Prison After Guilty Verdict In Ex-Girlfriend Stabbing

Nick Pasqual, best known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, has been found guilty in an attempted murder case involving his former girlfriend, Allie Shehorn. The incident, which took place in 2024, involved a violent attack in which the woman was stabbed more than 20 times. The actor faced multiple charges.

During the trial, his former girlfriend, who works as a makeup artist, gave emotional testimony in court and showed the scars she suffered during the attack. Shehorn said she tried to run away and hide in a bathroom after he broke the door to get inside. He is expected to be sentenced in the Los Angeles court on June 2, where he could face life in prison.

As per ABC 7 reports, Nick Pasqual has been charged for “attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.”

Speaking about the violent attack, which led to their break up, Allie Shehorn told the court, “I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door.”

After their separation, prosecutors said Nick Pasqual entered her home without permission in May 2024 and stabbed Shehorn multiple times. He was later detained at the border checkpoint in Texas.

After the incident, Allie Shehorn's friends, Emily MacDonald, Jed Dornoff and Richard Conrad, started a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical expenses.

Other than How I Met Your Mother, where he appeared in a single episode during its seventh season, Nick Pasqual has been part of National Day Riff, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, Ashton Kutcher starrer Steve Jobs biopic, Jobs and The Road.