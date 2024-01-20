Josh Radnor, How I Met Your Mother's Ted Mosby, Is Now Married. See Pics From The Wedding

Josh with Jordana Jacobs. (courtesy: joshradnor)

And that is how Ted Mosby found the one IRL. How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor married his girlfriend Jordana Jacobs in a "snowy bliss-filled weekend" at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley. Sharing pictures from the wedding on his Instagram profile, Josh wrote, "I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to Cedar Lakes Estate to be with us. To Forged In The North for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

The comments section of the post was flooded with HIMYM references. "This marriage is gonna be Legen... wait for it...," wrote a user (IYKYK). Another one added, "He found his Tracy." Another one added, "I have to ask, did she have a yellow umbrella?" Another one read, "And that, kids..." Another Instagram user added, "He found the one." Inputs from another fan, "Kids, I'm gonna tell you an incredible story." Another comment read, "Please, tell us how you met her." Another one added, "I'm so happy for you. Aren't you gonna tell us how you met her?"

Check out the photos from the wedding here:

The original hit series How I Met Your Mother ran for nine successful seasons from 2005-2014. Josh Radnor starred as a true blue romantic Ted Mosby. Neil Patrick Harris played the role of womanizer named Barney Stinson. Cobie Smulders starred as a goofy newsreader named Robin Scherbatsky. Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan, featured as madly in love Marshal Ericson and Lily Aldrin. Bob Saget was the narrator, who gave the voiceover for an older version of Ted Mosby's character. The group of friends bonded at the MacLaren's Pub as they navigated through life and met the many of Ted Mosby's "the one."