Suit Up For How I Met Your Mother Sequel. Hilary Duff Is Onboard

Hey there, we have some news and it is "Legen-wait for it... Dary"! If that's not a hint, we don't known what is. Well, the sequel to the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother is on and guess who is in it? None other than Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff. The new show titled How I Met Your Father, which stars Hilary Duff as the lead, will stream on Hulu. The series will be directed by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. They will produce the show along with Hilary and How I Met Your Mother showrunners Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Meanwhile, Hilary Duff announced her association with the project by sharing the video on Instagram.

According to a recent Variety report, How I Met Your Father will showcase the story of Sophie, who will be telling her son how she met his father. "A story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," read an excerpt from the Variety report.

The original hit series ran for nine seasons from 2005-2014. Josh Radnor starred as a true blue romantic Ted Mosby. Neil Patrick Harris played the role of womanizer named Barney Stinson. Cobie Smulders starred as a goofy newsreader named Robin Scherbatsky. Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan, featured as madly in love Marshal Ericson and Lily Aldrin. Bob Saget was the narrator, who gave the voiceover for an older version of Ted Mosby's character. The group of friends bonded at the MacLaren's Pub as they navigated through life and met the many of Ted Mosby's "the one."