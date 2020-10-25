Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Announce Pregnancy

Matthew Koma with Hilary Duff. (courtesy hilaryduff)

Hilary Duff's latest Instagram entry calls for congratulations. Why, you ask? Well, the 33-year-old actress just announced her second pregnancy with her husband Matthew Koma. On Saturday, Hilary shared a video along with her husband Matthew and she captioned it: "We are growing! Mostly me." Her husband posted the same video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "LOL quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021." In the comments section of the post, fans and friends of the couple congratulated them. One such congratulatory greeting arrived from Priyanka Chopra, who wrote: "Wohoooooo congratulations."

See Hilary Duff's post here:

Hilary and Matthew welcomed their first child together - Banks Violet Bair in October 2018. Earlier, Hilary Duff was married to Mike Comrie, with whom she has a 7-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie.

The reports of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's romance surfaced in 2017. However, the couple split in March that year. They got back together later in 2017 and have been together ever since. Hilary married her long-time boyfriend Matthew Koma at an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home in December, last year. Here are a few pictures from the couple's wedding:

Hilary Duff is best-known for her role in the comedy series Lizzie McGuire. She has featured in films such as Agent Cody Banks (2003), Cheaper By The Dozen (2003), A Cinderella Story (2004), Material Girls, The Perfect Man and Cheaper By The Dozen 2, among many others. The actress has also been a part of films such as The Haunting Of Sharon Tate.