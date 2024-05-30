Actor Nick Pasqual Arrested In US After Allegedly Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times

An arrest warrant was issued promptly after the incident.

Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual, 34, has been accused of attempted murder after purportedly stabbing his former girlfriend, a makeup artist, multiple times in her Sunland residence, according to prosecutors on Wednesday. The actor allegedly fled the scene and was apprehended at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Texas, as disclosed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The victim, known as Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn on a GoFundMe page, had recently obtained a restraining order against Pasqual, prosecutors noted.

Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn's residence around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday, assaulting her with multiple stab wounds. She sustained critical injuries and was hospitalized, ABC News reported.

Pasqual faces charges including attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and causing injury to a partner or household member, as detailed by the DA's office.

Furthermore, he stands accused of causing severe bodily harm to the victim within a domestic violence context, and it's alleged he personally wielded a knife during the assault.

Conviction on these charges could result in a life sentence in state prison.

Pasqual has credits on the TV series "How I Met Your Mother" and the 2023 film "Rebel Moon," according to his IMDB page.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement.

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," Gascon also said. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

According to the GoFundMe page, Shehorn has raised more than $90,000 to help pay for medical costs.



