Taylor Swift "Waited Alone In Line For Food" At Travis Kelce's Teammate's Wedding In Greece

Taylor Swift attended the wedding celebrations of her fiance Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate and friend George Karlaftis's wedding with his childhood sweetheart, attorney Kaia Harris, over the weekend in Greece.

Local reports say that it was Swift's surprisingly low-key presence that left guests talking. After spending time together in London last week, where Swift and Kelce were spotted attending dinners, theatre outings and a birthday celebration for Cara Delevingne's sister Poppy, Swift and Kelce reportedly flew to Glyfada, Greece, for the wedding festivities, reported the People magazine.

According to HuffPost Greece, the Grammy winner “danced the night away, chatted with guests, waited alone in line for food at the buffet, and impressed those who met her with her simplicity and friendliness”.

But what became the talking point was the buffet-line moment, as many fans praised Swift for acting like a regular guest without expecting VIP treatment.

Reports also claimed Swift and Kelce arrived in Greece via private plane and stayed aboard “her boat near the hotel where the reception took place”.

The wedding itself was reportedly a three-day celebration, with around 220 guests in attendance. Speaking to People, Karlaftis said the event turned out exactly the way he hoped.

“We have such cool friends, and the people we invited were just the best,” the NFL star said. He added, “Everyone got along, made new friends, and danced together. I couldn't have asked for a better day and night, honestly.”

Swift and Kelce are also making headlines for their own wedding plans. While the couple has not publicly confirmed any engagement or wedding details, US Weekly recently reported that they might exchange vows in Rhode Island on June 13.

“They're both involved and making decisions together,” a source told the outlet. The insider also claimed the pair was planning an intimate event with around 150 guests. Celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, are expected to attend the ceremony.