Taylor Swift Steps Out For Intimate Dinner With Lena Dunham And Friends

Taylor Swift turned a quiet New York dinner into a mini celebrity reunion this week. It wasn't until one of the guests posted the group selfie online that fans got to know about her intimate dinner outing.

The pop icon stepped out at the celebrity-favourite restaurant Via Carota on Wednesday night for a dinner celebrating Lena Dunham ahead of her 40th birthday. Actor Andrew Rannells later shared a selfie taken by Dunham.

Alongside Swift and Dunham were model Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

Swift arrived at the West Village hotspot in a white Retrofête mini dress. She was photographed entering the restaurant with longtime friend Ashley Avignone.

The dinner outing also highlighted Swift's longtime friendship with Dunham, which dates back more than a decade. The two were first photographed together at the 2013 Grammy Awards and have remained close ever since.

In her recently released memoir Famesick, Dunham shared a heartfelt tribute to Swift and opened up about their bond. “TayTay—you sing the songs I wrote this book to, the stories that pulled these stories out of me, the music that makes the whole world feel seen,” Dunham wrote, according to People.

She added, “And yet somehow, miraculously, you also pick up every desperate call at every desperate hour.”

Dunham also described Swift as “one of her best friends in the world” in an interview with the outlet. “She's also my favourite music,” Dunham added. “My favourite musicians are my husband [Luis Felber] and Taylor Swift.”

Swift's connection with Ratajkowski may be less public, but the two have interacted online before. In 2022, Swift commented on one of Ratajkowski's TikTok videos featuring her song Karma. She wrote, “Standing ovation for this.”

A year later, Ratajkowski admitted on her podcast that she became a Swift fan after attending one of the singer's concerts. “This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer,” Ratajkowski said at the time.



In other news, Taylor Swift has also been making headlines for her wedding with Travis Kelce. The two are expected to exchange vows soon.