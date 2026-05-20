Taylor Swift Turns Heads In Blue Midi Dress At Luxury Greece Wedding

Taylor Swift has once again caught fans' attention after new photos from a luxury wedding in Greece began circulating online. The singer attended the wedding celebrations of Kansas City Chiefs player George Karlaftis and Kaia Harris, where she was seen enjoying the multi day event alongside friends and guests at a beautiful seaside resort.

In the newly surfaced pictures, Taylor was captured in a blue Zimmerman midi dress while posing during the celebrations. The wedding took place at the One&Only Aesthesis resort and reportedly included around 220 guests for three days.

For the wedding celebration, Taylor Swift added several stylish accessories to complete her look, as per Page Six. She paired her outfit with Reformation Waldena heel sandals and white gold earrings from De Beers. The singer also wore a gold pendant featuring an ancient Roman coin along with her diamond engagement ring from fiance Travis Kelce.

Huffington Post Greece reported that Taylor Swift was not just quietly attending the ceremony. She danced all night. “Away from cameras, without staged appearances, without the weight of the image that usually accompanies her every move. For a few hours in Athens, the biggest pop star on the planet was simply invited to a friends' wedding.”

“She danced with the couple and her fiance. All the guests were impressed by her simplicity. Kind and simple as they said. She greeted everyone. She took food from the buffet by herself while waiting in line.”

As for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's own wedding plans, reports suggest that the couple could tie the knot in June, in Rhode Island or New York City as possible locations. While the official guest list has not been confirmed, many well known celebrities are expected to attend the celebration.