Not The Venue, This Could Be Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Biggest Wedding Decision

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be preparing for one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, but there is reportedly another major conversation happening behind the scenes. The prenup.

According to a report by TMZ, the couple will “almost certainly” sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot this summer. And with their combined fortune running into billions, the state where the document is drafted could make a huge difference.

Taylor is currently estimated to be worth around $2 billion, while Travis' net worth is said to be close to $90 million.

Reports suggest the couple has connections to several states, including Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee and New York. However, sources claim California is not being considered for the agreement.

The reason is simple. Prenup laws vary from state to state. In many cases, the laws of the state where the prenup is written continue to apply even if the couple later moves elsewhere.

The report states that Taylor and Travis would likely want a state that “strongly enforces prenups, protects separate property, gives courts less leeway to rewrite agreements, protects business and IP appreciation and doesn't dole out long-term spousal support.”

Among the possible options, Rhode Island is reportedly considered the strongest fit, especially because of Taylor's billionaire status and property ties there.

New York, however, may be the least attractive option. Reports say the state is known for judges who closely review prenups and can sometimes invalidate them.

Kansas is reportedly another strong contender. Travis has deep ties to Kansas City through his NFL career, and the state is considered relatively prenup-friendly with predictable court rulings.

Tennessee also remains an option because of Taylor's long history with Nashville and the entertainment industry there. Missouri is said to be slightly more favourable than New York.

Despite the legal discussions, reports note that the couple's legal teams are experienced enough to make almost any state work. There is still no official confirmation from either Taylor or Travis about wedding plans.