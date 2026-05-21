Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Eye Christmas Wedding In UK: Report

Singer-actor Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz are reportedly set to get married later this year. After getting engaged in April, fresh reports suggest that wedding bells could soon ring for the celebrity couple. According to a recent report by Page Six, the duo is planning to get married in the UK around Christmas time this year.

An insider close to the couple also revealed that Styles and Kravitz are considering having “a small wedding” in front of just family members and close friends.

While neither Styles nor Kravitz has publicly confirmed the wedding plans, fans are eagerly awaiting for an official announcement from the star couple.

However, prior to this latest update, sources close to the Kravitz family hinted that the pair had been discussing the possibility of holding two wedding ceremonies — one in London and another across the pond.

“I know for a fact Zoe would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it's going to be two weddings,” a source told Page Six. “Dad still lives in downtown Manhattan. It could be at the Fouquet's Hotel. If she does two [weddings], it would be one in London and one in New York.”

Rumours about Styles and Kravitz's relationship first began circulating in August 2025 when the pair was spotted walking arm in arm in Rome. Shortly afterward, reports claimed they had also been seen sharing a kiss at Rita's, a restaurant in London.

Their relationship continued to make headlines earlier this year when reports emerged that the couple had quietly gotten engaged in April during a private ceremony. Kravitz later sparked engagement speculation after she was photographed wearing a large diamond ring while kissing the Watermelon Sugar singer in London on April 21.

The engagement was reportedly shared only with a close circle of friends and family, with Kravitz also seen showing off her ring at the opening night of Styles's 'Together Tour' in Amsterdam.