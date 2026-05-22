Anne Hathaway On "Loud" Plastic Surgery Rumours: 'A Huge Medical Decision'

Anne Hathaway knows exactly who she is and what she wants. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star has set the record straight about her appearance once and for all. During an interview with Elle, the 43-year-old star revealed that she has decided to address the rumours despite her preference to “never comment on anything” and draw unnecessary attention to herself.

During the chat, the actress was asked if her tutorial for getting a lifted look through a certain braided hairstyle was her way of shutting down facelift rumours. Hathaway replied, “We're at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it's not.”

She continued that the facelift rumour got “so loud” that she felt the need to address it and “get the truth out there". Hathaway added, “I'll probably always wonder, ‘Should I have posted that or not? ' Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?' But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting."

Talking about facelifting procedures and plastic surgeries, she stated, "These are huge medical decisions that people are assuming. I wanted to show that like, no, I didn't make a huge medical decision. It's just two braids.” She then confessed, “By the way, the other thing about all this is I might still get a facelift someday."

Talking about her younger self and how she used to handle criticism, Anne Hathaway shared, “One of the things about younger me is she was really scared, and I think that fear made me harsh with myself.” She continued, “I shudder at the thought that I might have inadvertently been harsh with other people while I was being harsh with myself. I actually get nauseous thinking about it.”

The Academy Award-winning actress was last seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to her 2005 hit film alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Up next, she is all set to appear in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated historical epic The Odyssey, the sci-fi survival film The End of Oak Street, and the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity.