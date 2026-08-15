"Priorities Have Shifted": <i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> Star Chris Evans On Life With Daughter Alma Grace

Ask any parent, and they will tell you that parenthood changes everything. From the moment they hear the heartbeat of their unborn child to welcoming them into the world, everything takes a backseat as the little one becomes the centre of their universe.

Similar is the case with Avengers: Doomsday star Chris Evans, who welcomed his daughter, Alma Grace Baptista Evans, on October 24, 2025, in Massachusetts. In a recent interview, he opened up about his life after embracing fatherhood.

Chris Evans On Life After Embracing Parenthood

Chris Evans recently attended Fan Expo Boston, where he shared how his priorities have shifted since becoming a father.

Speaking at the event, he said, "I have a daughter now, and you need a really good reason to want to go to work now," according to a clip that has gone viral on social media.

"So, you know, priorities have shifted a bit," the Captain America actor added.

Since embracing fatherhood, Chris Evans' approach to work has changed. His top priority is now his daughter. He is clear that a project must be exciting enough for him to leave his child at home and head to the set.

Chris Evans And Alba Baptista's Relationship Timeline

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista met in Europe and began dating in 2021. They kept their relationship private until rumours of their romance began circulating online in 2022. In January 2022, fans noticed that the two had started following each other on social media. In November 2022, a source told People that the actors were officially dating.

The couple had a secret wedding in September 2023. Speaking about his family life, the actor said, "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they were proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, and the love they shared."

In October 2025, the couple welcomed their daughter. After embracing parenthood, a source told People, "They're enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby."

Another source told the publication, "Chris is completely in awe of his daughter," and added, "He's been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn't be more proud to be a girl dad."

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