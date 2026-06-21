Woman Works As Swiggy Delivery Partner In Mumbai While Preparing For UP Police Exam, Wins Hearts Online

Many people move to Mumbai in search of better jobs and new opportunities. But for 23-year-old Khushboo from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, the city is a stepping stone towards a different dream. While working as a Swiggy delivery partner, she is also preparing for the UP Police examination, and her journey has now gone viral online.

Her story came into the spotlight after Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor shared a video about her on social media.

Watch Video Here:

Sharing her journey, Kapoor wrote that Indian villages have spent decades watching people leave. He said Khushboo also left her village and came to Mumbai from Ghazipur at the age of 23. He added that she delivers food during the day and studies for the UP Police exam at night.

Kapoor said what stayed with him the most was the reason behind her decision to leave home. He said that while most people come to Mumbai hoping they never have to return, Khushboo came so that she could go back one day wearing a police uniform to serve the people in her village. He added that the courage to leave is common, but the clarity to know why is rare.

The video was shared as part of Kapoor's Chai Biskoot series, which highlights the lives and experiences of Swiggy delivery partners.

In the video, Khushboo said that she is one of five siblings and had moved to Mumbai without informing her parents. To support herself, she started working as a food delivery partner while continuing her studies.

She spends her days delivering food and her evenings preparing for the UP Police recruitment examination.

Khushboo said her dream is to wear the police uniform one day and serve the people in the village where she grew up.

At the end of the interview, Kapoor presented Khushboo with a laptop to support her preparation for the police examination.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised Khushboo for having such a mindset. One user commented, "This is one simple example to confirm that you don't always have to be in board rooms to gain valuable perspectives."

Another user noted, "It's amazing to see Khushboo's clarity and drive."

"Ambition is often associated with moving away, climbing higher, and building a better life," added a third user.



