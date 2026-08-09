Goodbye Old British-Era Bridges, Mumbai To Get 4 Overbridges To Ease Traffic

From Dadar to Ghatkopar, four new road overbridges, including a double-decker bridge are being built to ease traffic congestion and improve east-west connectivity in Mumbai. The projects have been jointly undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) at an investment of Rs 1,179 crore.

The projects are expected to be completed in phases over the next two years, bringing relief to commuters at some of the city's busiest rail crossings.

Elphinstone Bridge, Mumbai's First Double-Decker Road Overbridge

The 112-year-old Elphinstone Bridge has been demolished and is being replaced with Mumbai's first double-decker road overbridge. The bridge will also form part of the Sewri-Worli Connector. The lower deck will carry local traffic across the railway tracks, while the upper deck will connect with the upcoming road connector. Both decks will have four lanes, with footpaths provided on the lower level.

Foundation work and girder assembly are currently underway. The project is expected to be completed by November 2026.

Dadar's Tilak Bridge Set For A Major Overhaul

The existing century-old Tilak Bridge is being replaced with a 600-metre-long cable-stayed bridge featuring six traffic lanes, three times the capacity of the current two-lane structure. A 2019 structural audit had recommended replacing the existing bridge.

Located near Dadar railway station, the bridge is one of Mumbai's key east-west links and is expected to reduce congestion around the busy transport hub.

Construction is being carried out in two phases. The first arm is around 70 per cent complete and is expected to open by April 2027. The existing bridge will subsequently be demolished and a parallel arm will be constructed.

Y Bridge, Byculla

The century-old Y Bridge at Byculla is being replaced with a 916-metre cable-stayed bridge aimed at improving connectivity along the Byculla-Dadar corridor.

One of the major engineering challenges has been the launching of a 1,500-tonne steel span above the Central Vegetable Market without disrupting market operations or railway traffic.

The bridge is expected to open by December 2026 and will have a dual-carriageway configuration to improve traffic movement in one of south Mumbai's busiest corridors.

Six-Lane Ghatkopar Bridge

A new six-lane cable-stayed bridge is being constructed along the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road across LBS Marg, connecting Ghatkopar East and West. The Rs 350-crore bridge will be the first cable-stayed road bridge in Mumbai's suburbs.

Construction is being carried out in phases to ensure that traffic movement remains uninterrupted. The project is targeted for completion in 2027 and is expected to ease congestion on LBS Marg.

Mumbai Moves To Replace Ageing British-Era Bridges

The projects are part of a broader effort to replace ageing British-era bridges that are no longer equipped to handle Mumbai's growing traffic volumes. The new structures will feature wider carriageways, greater load-bearing capacity and improved road alignment, with each bridge designed to carry between two and six lanes of traffic.

With Mumbai's suburban railway network carrying millions of commuters every day and road traffic continuing to rise, the four new bridges are expected to improve east-west connectivity, ease bottlenecks and streamline traffic movement at some of the city's busiest railway crossings.