Tesla Hiring In India: Vacancies, Skills, And Qualifications To Land A Job

Elon Musk's Tesla cars in India: American EV maker Tesla has rented a 4,000-sq ft space in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district of Mumbai to house its maiden showroom in India. The company, promoted by billionaire Elon Musk, will be paying a rent of over Rs 35 lakh per month for the space which comes with some parking lots as well, as per documents shared by CRE Matrix.

Tesla's move comes after discussions between Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, with Reuters reporting that Tesla has selected locations for additional showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai. This marks a crucial moment in Tesla's efforts to enter the Indian market.

In parallel with its expansion, Tesla has posted a series of job openings in India, signalling strong hiring prospects in the country. The company has listed close to two dozen mid-level positions, including roles in vehicle service, sales, customer support, and operations.

Tesla's Job Listings in India: According to Tesla's Careers website, the newly listed roles include:

Vehicle Service: Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Service Technician, Service Manager Sales & Customer Support: Tesla Advisor, Store Manager, Customer Support Supervisor, Customer Support Specialist, Inside Sales Advisor, Consumer Engagement Manager Operations & Business Support: Business Operations Analyst, Delivery Operations Specialist, Order Operations Specialist

The launch of Tesla has always been keenly awaited by Indian EV enthusiasts and may well be a precursor to the pioneering auto company's eventual plans to manufacture or assemble in India.

These roles offer a variety of opportunities for those interested in joining Tesla's rapidly growing team in India. With Tesla now establishing a presence in India, the company's move into the market signals a significant push for EV growth, and the newly posted job listings provide ample opportunities for individuals seeking careers with the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer.