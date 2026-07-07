After Accidents, Goa To Halt New Licences For 'High-Risk' Rental Thar SUVs

Mahindra Thar SUVs, which carry the weight of the stereotype that their drivers don't follow road rules, might soon vanish from rental fleets in Goa. The state government is planning to stop issuing new licenses for these rental cars following a spate of recent road accidents.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho revealed the government's intention after holding a high-level meeting with Transport Department officials.

A formal proposal to regulate "high-risk rent-a-car Thar vehicles" will soon be placed before the State Transport Authority (STA) for approval.

The authority officials noted that the high power of these vehicles often causes tourists to lose control, leading to frequent and severe accidents on Goan roads.

Several fatal accidents involving tourists driving rented Thars have been recorded in recent months, many of which involved drunk driving.

Alongside the license restrictions, the transport department will conduct strict audits of rental operators' parking spaces and vehicle documentation.

Also read: No Delay In Test: Cops After Parents Of Thar Hit-And-Run Victim Seek Justice

Fleet operators found tampering with speed governors or Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) will face a mandatory fine of Rs 10,000.

The government is also pushing for stricter legal actions, ensuring that tourists involved in fatal drunk-driving accidents do not receive easy bail.

To further enforce discipline, an AI-powered traffic surveillance network covering 26 locations across Goa is set to begin issuing automatic e-challans.

Also read: People Who Drive A Thar Must Be Crazy: Haryana Top Cop

Last year, the then Haryana Director General of Police, OP Singh, had kicked off a row with his remark that rogue elements use Thar or Bullet.

"If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle... all rogue elements use these two. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road. The son of an assistant commissioner of police ran over someone while driving a Thar. He wants his son freed, and we asked him whose name the car is registered in. It's in his name, so he is the rogue element," Singh had said in Hindi.