'Faulty Vehicle, Promised Refund, Rs 8,400 Unpaid': Tourist Scammed By Goa Car Rental Company

A tourist has claimed that they were scammed to the tune of Rs 8,400 by a Goa rental company during their recent holiday in the state. In a social media post, the tourist detailed the 'self-drive rental nightmare', highlighting that they were intially provided a faulty car and upon being promised a reimbursed at the end of the trip, the rental company simply went incommunicado and refused to settle the promised amount.

The incident took place on May 31, two days after the tourist and their friends rented a Baleno from one of the rental companies in Margao.

"During the trip, we filled petrol worth Rs 3,000 in the car. On 31 May, the Baleno developed a fault and became unusable. The rental company acknowledged the issue and replaced it with a Swift," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"We were assured that the petrol remaining in the Baleno and any expenses caused by the breakdown would be reimbursed."

Though the return was scheudled for June 2 at the Thivim Railway Station, the rental company owner did not send anybody to collect the car and return the security deposit.

"Nobody came. As our train was about to leave and we couldn't miss it, we were forced to leave the vehicle in the station parking and board the train. After returning home to Navsari, the owner stopped answering calls and has not settled the promised amount."

As of the last update, the total pending amount was Rs 8,400 which included security deposit (Rs 3,000), petrol (Rs 3,000), jump-start charges (Rs 1,000), tube replacement (Rs 900), puncture repair (Rs 300) and additional petrol (Rs 200).

"What frustrates me most is that the vehicle fault was acknowledged, reimbursement was promised, and we were left waiting at the station with our train departure approaching. Once the trip ended, communication virtually stopped," the tourist lamented.

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'Bad Experience'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that the it was a fairly common rental scam in Goa and that the tourist should either file an official complaint or move on, counting it as a bad experience.

"You just got scammed in Goa..there is nothing that can be done anymore. They very well knew what was the situation. Many people have lost bigger and higher amounts than this due to lots of other reasons offered at the time of return along with getting beaten black and blue," said one user while another added: "Just forget it as a bad experience and move on."

A third commented: "If you have the transaction records, I would suggest to file a case with the police. Add the fraud and mental harassment charges too, chances are they will reach out for settlement from their end only. In worst case scenario, they can even press you for damaging the swift."

A fourth said: "Repeated messages in the forum have all said these guys are scammers. You have learnt an expensive valuable lesson, move on as this rental business will never improve."