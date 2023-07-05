Odisha Woman, Unhappy About 2nd Girl Child, Sells Daughter For Rs 800

Police said the husband was unaware of the incident and was told the baby had died (Representational)

A poverty-hit Odisha tribal woman, who was saddened by the birth of a second girl child, allegedly sold her eight-month-old daughter to a couple for a measly Rs 800, police said.

The woman, identified as Karami Murmu, is a resident of Mayurbhanj district's Khunta.

Police said Karami's husband was unaware of the incident since he was away in Tamil Nadu working as daily wage earner.

According to police, Karami was allegedly unhappy over the birth of her second daughter and had raised concerns about her upbringing with her neighbour Mahi Murmu, who brokered a deal and arranged a buyer for the child.

Once the deal was struck, Karami sold the eight-month-old infant to a couple identified as Phulamani and Akhil Marandi of Bipracharanpur village for Rs 800.

When the kid's father Musu Murmu returned home from Tamil Nadu and inquired about his second daughter, his wife claimed that she had died, while his neighbours informed him about the deal. Unsure of what had happened, he filed a complaint at Khunta police station on Monday.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested Musu's wife, the couple who bought the baby and the mediator on Tuesday.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Battula Gangadhar said the woman had gone to a market with her kid but returned alone. When villagers asked her about the child, Karami told them that she had died, he said.

The senior cop said police have rescued the infant and sent her to Childcare.

"We have booked those involved in the crime including the mother under Section 370 IPC (Human Trafficking)," added SP Gangadhar.



