Tamil Nadu Government To Add 41 Special School Buses Across Chennai

Tamil Nadu government's Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will place 41 additional special buses for school students across Chennai from Monday, July 13. With the expansion of dedicated transport services aimed at reducing overcrowding on regular buses and ensuring safer, more comfortable travel during peak school hours, the MTC, Chennai, confirmed through its official X handle that 41 special buses is set to run daily, providing 84 routes from bus stops in the areas where students reside to schools and back to those bus stops in the mornings and evenings.

According to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service, these buses will make 134 trips every day, providing dedicated morning and evening services between residential neighbourhoods and schools, the report added.

In a social media post on X, the MTC, Chennai, stated that the move is "to facilitate school students in undertaking safe journeys without crowding."

The IANS reported that the initiative has been launched following the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as part of the government's efforts to strengthen public transport facilities for schoolchildren. The additional services are expected to benefit thousands of students who currently depend on regular MTC buses, many of which witness heavy passenger congestion during school opening and closing hours, it added.

According to an MTC release, the decision was made after an extensive field assessment conducted by transport officials. A 10-day study was conducted in Saidapet and several other localities where large numbers of school students rely on public transport.

As per the report, the exercise was undertaken following a representation submitted by Saidapet MLA Arul Prakasam to Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on June 30, seeking improved bus connectivity for students in his constituency. During the survey, MTC officials interacted with students, parents, teachers and school authorities to understand travel patterns, identify overcrowded routes and assess the need for dedicated school services, the report added.

Based on the findings, a detailed report was submitted to the government, which subsequently approved the expansion of the special bus network. The MTC had earlier been operating 25 dedicated school buses covering 25 educational institutions and making 50 trips daily.

The Tamil Nadu Transport Minister inspected the newly introduced buses on Saturday before their rollout. He was accompanied by MTC Managing Director T Mohan and senior transport officials.

Officials said the corporation would continue monitoring passenger demand after services begin and would consider introducing additional school special buses on other routes if required, the IANS reported.