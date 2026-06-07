Tamil Nadu Makes Physical Education Mandatory For Classes 6 To 12 In All Schools

The Tamil Nadu government has made physical education classes compulsory for students of Classes 6 to 12 in all schools across the state, including private institutions, from the current academic year. The move aims to ensure that students receive regular physical activity and sports exposure as part of their overall development.

The School Education Department has issued detailed guidelines for implementing the new policy. According to a senior department official, the decision was taken after receiving reports and complaints that several private schools had failed to conduct physical education classes during the previous academic year. Instead, some schools reportedly used the allotted periods for conducting special academic classes.

To ensure strict implementation of the guidelines, district physical education inspectors have been directed to monitor schools and submit reports on institutions that have unused playgrounds or are not providing adequate sports facilities to students.

The government has also emphasized the importance of encouraging sports participation beyond regular school hours. Schools have been instructed to provide special coaching and training sessions for students who are interested in pursuing sports activities. The initiative is expected to help identify and nurture young sporting talent at an early stage.

In addition, education officials have been asked to identify schools that have performed well in state-level and national-level sports competitions. The government plans to study and promote best practices followed by such institutions to strengthen sports culture across schools in Tamil Nadu.

The latest decision shows the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to give equal importance to studies, physical fitness, and overall student development. Education experts have welcomed the move, saying that regular sports and physical activities help students stay healthy, improve discipline, build teamwork skills, and support their overall growth and well-being.

With the new guidelines coming into effect this academic year, schools across Tamil Nadu will now be required to allocate dedicated time for physical education and ensure that students actively participate in sports and fitness-related activities.