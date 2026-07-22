US Mother Convicted For Forcing 11-Year-Old Daughter To Give Birth To Husband's Baby

An American woman is facing a possible life sentence in prison after she was convicted of her role in the sexual abuse of her 11-year-old daughter, who was forced to give birth at home without any medical help, fathered by the woman's husband. A Muskogee County jury convicted Oklahoma resident Cherie Dawn Walker, 34, on one charge of enabling child sexual abuse along with six neglect charges.

Her husband, Dustin Joel Walker, 35, had already admitted guilt earlier this year to sexually abusing the child and to six neglect counts. Judge Timothy King handed him a sentence of 42 years followed by life, required him to register as a sex offender, and barred him from any contact with the victims, according to the court filings accessed by Law & Crime.

The case came to light in 2025 when investigators learned the couple's daughter had given birth inside the family's home without prenatal checkups or a doctor present. According to authorities, the girl had not been seen by any medical provider in more than a year, and genetic testing put the odds at 99 per cent that Dustin was also the baby's father.

“I was horror-stricken to find out it's an 11-year-old little girl who's given birth,” said Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson. “And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.”

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Hutson also noted the child had been pulled from school, removing one of the few outside checks, teachers and doctors, that might have flagged the abuse sooner.

Neighbours described the household as dirty, saying it had gone without running water for roughly two to three years while six children lived there.

The girl's grandmother, Michelle Justus, insists the family had no idea what was happening and now faces her own neglect charge, with trial set for July 23. State officials have since removed all the children from the home.