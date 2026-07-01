What Is 'Magizh Mutram'? Tamil Nadu's Statewide Student House System Initiative Explained

Magizh Mutram is an initiative by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department aimed at fostering teamwork, leadership, and social integration among government school students. The initiative is designed to build students' political awareness, problem-solving abilities, and decision-making skills. It encourages collaborative teamwork across diverse backgrounds.

Over 58,800 Schools, 1.16 Crore Students

According to Tamil Nadu State Education Policy 2025 booklet, the state's education department administers one of the largest and most decentralised school education systems in India. It oversees a wide network of institutions at multiple stages, from pre-primary to higher secondary, the document added. According to official data, as of March 2024, the system comprises over 58,800 schools, serving 1.16 crore students with a dedicated teaching workforce of nearly 3 lakh teachers.

What Is Magizh Mutram?

As per the state's education policy 2025, "Magizh Mutram is a house system for nurturing team building, collaboration, leadership and societal integration. Activities like Kalai Thiruvizha - art festival, NSS, NCC, scouts and guides, eco-clubs, science clubs, literary clubs and sports are promoted for all round development of the students."

Programme's Objectives

Based on official information, the 'Magiz Muthram' student group organisation, which fosters values ​​such as leadership skills, teamwork, social spirit, and unity without differences, serves as a platform to help students actively participate in their school activities and develop skills for the future. The state's education department has highlighted the following objectives of the programme:

Improving students' learning ability

Increasing student motivation and participation

Reducing student leave

Unity and promotion of inclusive education for all

Creating opportunities for all students

Reinforcing positive behaviours

Developing leadership qualities

Improving teacher-student relationship

First-Ever Elections In July

In what is said to be a first of its kind, government schools across the state will conduct student elections in the month of July as part of the programme, aiming to introduce school children to the fundamentals of democracy and participatory governance.

The elected representatives will eventually head five key portfolios - Education, Student Welfare and Safety, Information and Communication, Environment and Climate Action, and Health, Hygiene and Sanitation.

READ MORE | Tamil Nadu Government Schools To Hold First-Ever Student Elections In July

5 Student Houses, House Captains, Student Ministers

Under the programme, every government school will continue to have five student houses: Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Palai. Each house will have a House Captain and a Student Minister. While House Captains will be selected either through a draw of lots or by a show of hands. Student Ministers will be elected through a formal voting process.

Role Of House Captains

The primary duty of the House Captains is to promote equal participation among the students, create an inclusive environment and foster unity, according to the official document.

In each student body, two students from the upper class of the school should be elected as House Captains. In co-educational schools, one male and one female student should be the House Captains, the official booklet stated.

Oath Taking Ceremony

The state's education department has directed school principals to present badges to the elected student leaders, class leaders, group faculty coordinators and teachers-in-charge during the Magizh Muthram swearing-in ceremony.

Schools have been directed to keep the flags for the five student groups (Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neythal, Palai) ready in the schools. During the acceptance ceremony, the student leaders of the respective groups should present themselves as their group representatives and march forward.

For teachers and students to understand the importance and aims of the Magizh Muthram house system, the education department has instructed that the faculty coordinator should read them out during the Magizh Muthram swearing-in ceremony, and the house heads, student leaders, class leaders and everyone in the school should follow and take the pledge.

Scoreboard Display In All Schools

As per the policy, in all schools, the 'House System School Level Scoreboard' will be displayed for all to see, and the scores of the student body will be recorded and distributed regularly by the faculty coordinator of the student body every month.

"These scorecards, which are displayed openly, will help students to be fully aware of their group's progress," the official document stated.