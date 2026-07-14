Hero Karizma XMR250 Spied Ahead Of India Launch

Hero MotoCorp appears to be moving closer to the launch of the Karizma XMR 250 in India. The motorcycle has now been spotted completely undisguised at what seems to be a dealership or service facility, suggesting that the model has entered the final phase before its official market debut.

What The Latest Sighting Shows

The production-spec Karizma XMR 250 was seen in a black colour scheme, giving a clear look at its final design. From the front, the motorcycle continues with the sharp supersport-inspired styling first seen on the concept. It gets a prominent windscreen, twin LED DRLs placed around a centrally mounted projector headlamp, integrated winglets on the fairing and slim LED indicators.

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Golden USD front forks add to the bike's appearance. The overall design suggests that Hero is aiming for a motorcycle that looks sporty without becoming too focused on track use. Similar to what we have seen with the XMR.

Image Source- Rushlane

Familiar Layout

Along the side, the Karizma XMR 250 has a muscular fuel tank, sculpted fairing panels with large XMR graphics, clip-on handlebars, and split seats. The riding position appears sporty, but not extreme, which should make the motorcycle suitable for both daily use and occasional highway rides.

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At the rear, the bike continues with a compact exhaust, split grab rails and a sleek tail section. The alloy wheels and road-biased tyres visible on the test unit also point toward a production-ready setup.

Engine And Hardware

The Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by Hero's new 250cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine, which also powers the Xtreme 250R. It is tuned to produce 30 hp and 25 Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

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The motorcycle uses a trellis frame and gets upside-down front forks, a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS. Hero is also expected to offer switchable ABS, similar to what is seen on the Xtreme 250R.

Expected Features

The feature list is likely to include full LED lighting, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support, lap timer, drag timer, adjustable clip-on handlebars, split seats and USB charging.