'My Sister Gave Birth Naturally At 39': Surbhi Chandna Reveals Why She Doesn't Want To Freeze Her Eggs

Egg freezing has increasingly become a topic of conversation among actresses and women in the public eye. Several celebrities have opted for the procedure to preserve their fertility options for the future. Surbhi Chandna has now shared her perspective on the growing trend. The actress said that while she supports women who make that choice, she does not personally feel the need to freeze her eggs.

In an interview with IANS, Surbhi said, "My sister delivered a boy; he is two years old now, when she was 39, and it was a normal delivery. I also believe in it, and those who think it is important to freeze their eggs...very nice, but like my gynac told me, there will be a lot of hormonal imbalance if you go through it."

She added, "I feel every child comes into this world with their own fate. I don't know what will happen, but I feel that my sister, who has a flying job, putting her body through a lot of stress, can have a child naturally. I also want to go the natural way."

Surbhi also admitted that she remains somewhat apprehensive about the hormonal changes that can come with the egg-freezing process. "I don't know when we are going to plan, but it will happen when the time is correct. Whenever it happens, it will be a God's gift," she concluded.

What is egg freezing?

Egg freezing is a medical process where unfertilised eggs are harvested and flash-frozen using a rapid method called vitrification. They are stored in liquid nitrogen for future use.

Women may choose to freeze their eggs for a range of personal, medical or lifestyle-related reasons. A key motivation is the desire to postpone motherhood while focusing on education, career or other personal priorities. By preserving their eggs, some women hope to keep the option of having children later while reducing the pressure associated with declining fertility with age.