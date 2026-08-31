3 Killed, 4 Injured As Armed Men Attack Manipur Village, Claims Kuki Group

At least three villagers, including two women, were killed and four others critically injured after armed men allegedly attacked N. Teikhang village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday morning, according to the Twilang Area Kuki Civil Society Organisation Working Committee.

The incident occurred at around 8 am when a group of approximately 50 heavily armed men allegedly entered the village, opened fire on civilians and set several houses on fire. The village is located along the fringe of the Imphal-Tipaimukh (IT) Road), about seven kilometres from Chalwu.

The Twilang Area Kuki CSO Working Committee alleged that the attackers were cadres of the NSCN (IM) and its proxy force, ZUF (K). The allegation could not be independently verified.

According to the committee, the three victims were identified as Tingneichin Lhouvum (40), wife of Tongpao Lhouvum; Hoineneing Lhoujem (21), wife of Thanggoulen Lhoujem; and Lamtinthang Lhoujem (36), son of Seilun Lhoujem.

The four injured were identified as Nemneichong Lhoujem (50), wife of late Lalmang Lhoujem; Seilun Lhoujem (70), son of late Lamneil Lhoujem; Deilhing Haokip (55), wife of Chonkhohao Haokip; and Kamtinsei Chongloi (38), son of late Chungngam Chongloi.

The committee said the attack triggered panic among residents, who were forced to flee their homes as firing continued and houses were allegedly set ablaze.

It strongly condemned the incident as an "unprovoked and barbaric attack" on civilians and urged the authorities to immediately deploy adequate security personnel in the area.

It also called for safe passage and immediate medical assistance for the injured while they were being transported to hospital.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions and a series of armed incidents along the IT Road and adjoining areas of Kangpokpi district, raising fresh concerns over the safety of civilians living in vulnerable settlements.

Security forces were deployed in the area following the incident to secure the affected village and prevent further escalation.

The latest incident is likely to further heighten security concerns in the region, where civilians have increasingly been caught amid clashes and violence involving armed groups.

Meanwhile , Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav chaired a high-level security review meeting in Kohima, directing agencies to maintain heightened vigil along border areas and strengthen coordination to prevent any spillover of unrest into the state.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Nagaland, and senior officers of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Indian Air Force.

Governor Yadav reviewed the overall security situation in the state, border management and the preparedness of security forces in view of developments in Manipur.