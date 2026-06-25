Kuki Body Apologises For Killing Of 6 Naga Hostages

Acknowledging and expressing regret over the killing of six Naga hostages, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlienthang Thanglet on Thursday apologised for the incident and called for an impartial investigation into all acts of violence linked to the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference at Churachandpur district headquarters, Thanglet said, "I admit the Kuki-Zo people made a grave mistake in killing the six Naga civilians. It was done out of emotion. I strongly condemn it. I am very sorry and apologise on behalf of my people." KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong also called for an impartial investigation into all incidents of violence, including the killing of the Naga hostages, 14 Kuki civilians and the burning of Kuki villages.

Six Nagas were taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. Their bodies were recovered on June 10 from the vicinity of a Kuki-Zo village.

Kuki organisations have claimed that 14 members of the community were killed and several houses were burnt after clashes broke out between the Kuki and Naga communities in February this year.

Vualzong also demanded "firm and decisive action against militant groups responsible for attacks on civilians, including the NSCN-IM and the Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson), and comprehensive investigations into locations suspected of sheltering or harbouring perpetrators".

He alleged that security operations were being conducted selectively in Kuki areas and demanded that law enforcement actions be carried out fairly, professionally and without bias against any community.

Vualzong also called for reopening all blocked routes in Naga-dominated areas and ensuring unhindered access to healthcare services, food supplies, medicines, fuel and other essential commodities for affected populations.

"Restore public confidence by ensuring accountability within the administrative and security apparatus and by protecting all vulnerable villages irrespective of ethnicity," he said.

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