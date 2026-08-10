Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open flat on Monday. At the open, Sensex gained 87 points while Nifty was up 12. At the close, Sensex was down 43 points while Nifty dropped 13.
Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market: Highlights
Unifinz Capital Reports Strong Q1FY27 Performance, Revenue Surges 117% YoY to Rs 180 Crores
Unifinz Capital India Limited has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting strong revenue growth and continued expansion of its financing operations. The Delhi-based NBFC reported total income of Rs 180.34 crores in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 83.07 crores in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a robust 117% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The results were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 8, 2026.
The company reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 23.22 crores in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 22.38 crores in Q1FY26. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 17.35 crores, compared with Rs 16.81 crores in the same period last year. Reported profit is after a provision of 7.72 crores on account of the recent grant of employee stock options (ESOP) in Q4FY26 and ongoing reduction in the pricing of its loan portfolio. The Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 3.92, while diluted EPS was Rs 3.83.
InfoEdge: Q1FY27 Billings up 14.4% YoY; Operating PBT Grows 33.4%, Recruitment and 99acres Drive Broad-Based Growth
Info Edge (India) Limited reported revenue from operations of Rs. 824.5 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended June 30th, 2026, a year-over-year growth of 12.0%. The operating PBT grew by 33.4% YoY to Rs. 333.9 crore, and the operating PBT margin was 40.5% of revenue in Q1FY27. The standalone business generated cash from operations (before taxes) of Rs. 225.0 crore during the quarter, a 25.3% YoY improvement.
Standalone billings grew by 14.4% year-on-year for the quarter, reaching Rs. 737.0 crore. This growth was led by the Recruitment and 99acres businesses, with billings for Recruitment growing by 17.5% and for 99acres growing by 16.5%.
5 AI Platforms That Are Changing How Brands Get Discovered Online
The way consumers discover brands online is undergoing a fundamental shift. For years, search visibility was largely defined by rankings on Google and other traditional search engines. Today, consumers are increasingly asking AI assistants and generative search platforms for recommendations, comparisons, product suggestions and answers.
This has created a new digital battleground: AI visibility. Brands now need to understand not only where they rank on traditional search engines, but also whether AI systems recognise, understand and recommend them.
Here are five platforms helping businesses navigate this emerging landscape:
1. NeuroRank
2. Semrush
3. Ahrefs
4. Google Search Console
5. HubSpot
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Delivers Robust Q1 FY27 with 30% PAT Growth, 24% EBITDA Growth
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited (BSE: 539056; NSE: IMAGICAA), India's largest amusement and water park player, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company reported a strong operational and financial performance, with Revenue from Operations growing 19.9% YoY to Rs 17,760 lakhs, driven by robust footfall growth supported by an extended summer season and healthy demand across its parks. EBITDA increased 24.1% YoY to Rs 9,010 lakhs, with EBITDA margins improving by 170 basis points to 50.7%, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 29.9% YoY to Rs 5,757 lakhs, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability. During the quarter, the company also recorded a 22% increase in footfalls to 11.54 lakh visitors, while maintaining a stable Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).
Dhoot Transmission IPO: 30% Gains Expected Amid EV Push. Should You Bid?
Dhoot Transmission IPO: The company's total income rose 31 per cent to Rs 4,563.70 crore from Rs 3,472.24 crore in FY25. Read full report here
Mangalam Worldwide Scales Global Footprint with Rs 21.79 Crore Export Turnover in July 2026
Mangalam Worldwide Limited, a leading integrated stainless-steel manufacturer based in Gujarat, has delivered a major leap in its export trajectory, recording an export turnover of Rs 21.79 crore for July 2026. The performance highlights the expanding global reach and execution agility typical of India's high-growth mid-market industrial leaders.
The July figure represents a steep increase from the Rs 5.76 crore export turnover recorded in July 2025. Demonstrating strong operational momentum, the company dispatched 35 containers totalling 874 Metric Tonnes (MT) of high-grade stainless-steel products, fulfilling orders across 15 countries in a single month.
Pay More Or Get Less: Biscuits To Tea, Your Grocery Bill Will Rise Again
FMCG companies are preparing for more calibrated price hikes in the September quarter. Read full report here
Rs 271-Crore Gurugram Penthouse Deal Puts DLF's The Dahlias In League With India's Most Expensive Residential Addresses
Gurugram's luxury residential market has entered a new league. Entrepreneur Manav Sardana, who was associated with Imperial Auto, acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has bought a penthouse at DLF's The Dahlias for Rs 271 crore, making it one of the most expensive single-unit residential transactions reported in India. More significantly, the transaction could rank among the country's costliest residential deals on a per-square-foot basis. The penthouse has a 17,200 sq ft super area and 10,500 sq ft carpet area, translating to approximately Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft on super area and nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area. Two people aware of the transaction said the deal makes it the costliest single-unit residential transaction in the country.
The distinction between the headline value and the per-square-foot price is important. Mumbai continues to command the highest residential prices in India, with transactions in Worli and other prime locations crossing Rs 2 lakh per sq ft. But several of Mumbai's largest headline transactions have involved multiple apartments or very large combined residences. The Sardana purchase, by contrast, is for one single residential unit. At nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, it puts Gurugram remarkably close to - and potentially ahead of - some of the most expensive Mumbai residential transactions when measured on a single-unit, per-square-foot basis.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"The crypto market appears to be shifting from defence to discovery. Bitcoin is holding near the $65,000 mark after gaining around 2% last week, while Ethereum is testing the $1,900-plus zone with momentum gradually rebuilding. What makes this phase interesting is that the recovery is not uniform. XRP has bounced back above $1 after a five-day slide against Bitcoin, but the move still needs stronger follow-through to establish a meaningful reversal. This divergence suggests capital is becoming more selective rather than simply moving with the broader market.
Beyond prices, the underlying market is sending mixed but encouraging signals. Stablecoin capitalisation remains steady at around $287 billion, while activity across derivatives and emerging segments continues to attract attention even as overall sentiment remains cautious. Instead of chasing every rebound, investors can use this phase to watch whether Bitcoin sustains its key support levels, Ethereum converts improving momentum into a breakout, and XRP builds on its recovery. Confirmation matters more than speed in a market that is beginning to test its next direction."
Saafe Tech Launches Unified Credit Assessment Report for Data-Driven Lending Decisions
Saafe Tech, one of the fastest growing TSP, today introduced its Credit Assessment Report (CAR), a unified credit decisioning solution that leverages consent-based financial information from the Account Aggregator ecosystem and other approved financial data sources to help lenders make more informed, accurate and efficient lending decisions.
The launch comes at a time when India's Account Aggregator ecosystem is witnessing rapid adoption. More than 2.88 billion financial accounts are now enabled for consent-based data sharing, while 182 Financial Information Providers (FIPs) and 1146 Financial Information Users (FIUs) are live on the network, creating one of the world's largest consent-based financial data-sharing ecosystems.
As access to customer-permissioned financial data expands, lenders have an opportunity to move beyond document-based underwriting towards real-time, data-driven credit evaluation.
Tea To Soaps, Daily Essentials To Get Expensive As Iran War Cuts Margins
The industry raised prices by around 2-5 per cent in the June quarter. Now, several major companies are signalling that more rise may be needed. Read full report here
Stock Market Today: Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
Wall Street's record close - S&P 500 at 7,757 on a soft US jobs print - has re-ignited global risk appetite, with FIIs buying ₹2,887 crore for the week into Indian equities. The Nifty 500 held nearly flat at 23,712 even as Brent hovered near $83 on Strait of Hormuz tension; a subdued VIX at 12.15 signals the market is absorbing geopolitical noise without flinching. RBI's rate hold at 5.25% with an upgraded 6.7% GDP forecast provides the domestic anchor - conditions are aligned for materials, infrastructure, and consumption to re-rate together.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket sits at the intersection of global commodity demand and India's capex cycle. Base metals - aluminum and specialty chemicals - are the primary carriers, benefiting from a risk-on bid and a softer dollar as the Fed-on-hold trade extends. Diversified domestic-and-global scale through India's largest conglomerate adds resilience against crude swings; infrastructure execution benefits directly from the rate pause sustaining long-cycle project economics. Urban retail discretionary rounds the basket, capturing consumer confidence in a low-VIX, stable-rate environment. The thesis breaks if a definitive Hormuz settlement flushes Brent materially below $80, rotating capital away from domestic plays into energy.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Trent Ltd.
Urban retail holding as VIX trades below 12; stable borrowing costs protect discretionary spending margins.
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Aditya Birla specialty chemicals and materials on the global risk-on bid; rate hold shores up capex demand.
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Aluminum leads the metals rally as dollar softens on Fed-on-hold; upstream costs ease on stable Brent.
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Diversified energy-to-retail scale positions it to absorb crude volatility while India's consumption story holds.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
India's infrastructure execution arm gains as RBI's rate pause sustains long-cycle project economics.
One Thing to Watch
Brent below $80 on a Hormuz deal A definitive Iran-US settlement fully reopening Strait of Hormuz access could flush crude 5-8% lower, triggering FII rotation out of domestic capex and materials into energy - watch Nifty 500 for the first directional signal.
80.7% of Indian Brands Yet to Achieve High AI Visibility, Reveals SearchScore.AI Discovery Index
About 80.7% of brands operating in the Indian market are yet to achieve High AI Visibility, according to The State of AI Discovery in India (Q1 FY2026-27), the inaugural SearchScore.AI Discovery Index released by DareAISearch.
The benchmark study analysed 2,981 brands across 15 industries using 59,620 AI prompts to understand how brands are discovered, cited and recommended across leading AI-powered search platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. The report found that only 19.3% of brands currently achieve High AI Visibility, while 80.7% remain below the benchmark, highlighting a significant opportunity for businesses as consumers increasingly rely on AI to compare products, evaluate services and recommend brands before making purchase decisions.
The findings reflect a broader shift from traditional search to AI-powered discovery, where AI is evolving from an information retrieval tool into a trusted decision-making layer. As a result, AI Visibility is emerging as a critical business metric alongside traditional search performance and brand awareness.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is holding just below the $65,000 level at the start of the week, having weathered a turbulent seven days that included fallout from a hardware wallet security exploit and a contentious minority-chain split, without any significant price damage. US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs together attracted around $1.1 billion in net inflows over the past week, their strongest weekly performance since mid-April. The next major test arrives on August 12, when the US will release its July CPI inflation print. A reading softer than the expected 3.42% year-over-year could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve and push Bitcoin above the $65,500-$66,000 resistance zone. A higher-than-expected number, however, would reinforce rate-hike fears and likely pull Bitcoin back toward the $63,000-$63,800 support band.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC held firm near the $65,000 handle through the weekend, consolidating just below the level after Friday's push higher and trading around $65,000 as of now (24h change roughly flat at 0.3%, up ~3.4% on the week). The move was driven largely by a soft July jobs report - the U.S. economy shed 23,000 jobs against expectations of 80,000 gains, with unemployment ticking to 4.1% - which revived rate-cut hopes and lifted risk assets into the weekend. Weekend trade was quiet on thin volume, with BTC oscillating in a tight $64,800-$65,100 band and failing to decisively break above $65,000, a level that continues to act as a key supply zone. Spot demand has been quietly rebuilding (cumulative volume delta recovering off its lows), but a confirmed breakout still needs stronger spot flows and expanding open interest. ETH tracked broadly sideways, holding near $1,900 after Friday's bounce. Near-term support sits at $64,300-$64,600, with a break below exposing the $63,000 consolidation floor and then the $62,000-$63,000 zone. On the upside, a clean reclaim and hold above $65,000 opens the path toward $66,300 and, if momentum builds, the $67,000-$68,000 region. Broader sentiment remains cautious-to-constructive, with markets watching Fed easing signals, oil-price swings tied to Strait of Hormuz negotiations, and progress on U.S. crypto legislation (Clarity Act).
Market Outlook: Expert View
Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd
Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning run for a second straight week, with the Nifty50 climbing 0.77% to close at 24,570.65 and the BSE Sensex adding 0.52% to settle at 78,499.17. The week saw sharp swings on both global and domestic fronts, though sentiment steadied as it progressed. SEBI's newly introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism dominated market conversation through the week. Its rollout triggered pronounced volatility in the initial sessions, particularly around the close, but participants gradually adjusted to the new price-discovery process, and stability returned by the latter half of the week. Broader markets outperformed, with both the Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices scaling fresh record highs - the Smallcap index surged nearly 2.73%, while the Midcap gauge advanced around 1%, reflecting continued risk appetite among domestic investors. On the global front, easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran lifted sentiment meaningfully, as crude oil prices fell nearly 8% to $87 a barrel, easing input-cost concerns for the broader economy. The rupee extended its gains for a second consecutive week, appreciating 0.20% to 95.1980, a trend that typically bodes well for foreign portfolio flows. The US Dollar Index held below the 100 mark, while the 10-year US bond yield stayed under 4.7%, both supportive of emerging-market equities. Domestically, however, it was company-specific and policy triggers that did the heavy lifting. Better-than-expected Q1 earnings, robust auto sales numbers, and a balanced RBI monetary policy stance emerged as the week's key positive drivers. Flows told a similar story of confidence: FIIs remained net buyers for a second straight week, infusing around Rs 2,888 crore into the cash market, while DIIs extended their buying streak that has now run for months, pumping in roughly Rs 7,767 crore.
Nifty extended its winning streak for a second consecutive week, advancing 0.77% while sustaining above the recent trendline breakout, reinforcing the prevailing bullish sentiment. The index continues to trade above all key moving averages, indicating a strong underlying trend, with every decline attracting fresh buying interest. Immediate support is placed at 24,300, which coincides with the 21 day EMA, while stronger support is seen near 24,100. On the upside, resistance is positioned around 24,800. A decisive breakout above this level could accelerate bullish momentum and pave the way for the psychologically significant 25,000 mark in the near term.
Bank Nifty extended its gains for the second consecutive week, rising nearly 0.84%, while continuing to consolidate within the 56,000-58,600 range. Despite the sideways movement, the broader trend remains positive as the index continues to trade above all key exponential moving averages, indicating sustained bullish momentum. A buy on dips strategy remains favourable, with the 55-day EMA near 57,000 acting as immediate support, while the major support is placed at 56,000. On the upside, 58,000 remains the key hurdle. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger fresh buying momentum and pave the way towards the 58,600 resistance zone.
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
"Bitcoin continues to struggle below the $65,000 mark after another failed attempt to break higher. Spot data remains mixed, with $412 million in net outflows suggesting some accumulation as coins leave exchanges, although the scale remains modest.
Meanwhile, a minority Bitcoin chain linked to BIP-110 has seen activity nearly stop after separating from the main network on August 9. It produced just two blocks in its first eight hours, compared with 48 blocks on the main chain during the same period.
The stronger bullish signal is institutional demand. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $853.5 million in net inflows from August 3-7, marking five consecutive positive sessions and their best weekly inflow since April. BlackRock's IBIT captured a significant share of the demand, while total Bitcoin ETF assets have risen to around $80 billion, providing renewed institutional support for BTC.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $65,225.
BTC, on a daily time frame, continues to consolidate and trade in a range between $60,000 to $ 67,000 with low volumes. Breakouts on either side of the range will further decide the trend for the asset. If the price breaks the recent low of 57,800 and closes below the key support of $60,000 then we can expect further downfall and the price may test the next support which is at $52,000."
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Global macro indicators present a mixed backdrop for crypto markets. A Global PMI of 52.1 signals continued economic expansion, while robust South Korean exports point to resilient technology demand, supporting risk assets. However, U.S. inflation (PCE) at 3.7% could keep the Federal Reserve cautious on interest rates despite weaker employment data, potentially limiting upside for cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, stronger China producer prices and stable manufacturing activity suggest improving industrial demand. Overall, the data supports a constructive long-term environment for crypto, although persistent inflation and monetary policy expectations may keep near term price movements conservative.
Bitcoin continues to trade within a well-defined consolidation range, with $64,000-$64,500 emerging as immediate support and $65,500-$66,000 acting as the first resistance zone. A sustained hold above the $65,000 mark would indicate that buyers remain in control of the current range, while a move below $64,000 could shift attention toward the stronger $62,500-$63,000 support area.
Ethereum is displaying similar price action, with $1,880-$1,900 serving as the key support region and $1,920-$1,950 representing the immediate resistance band ahead of the psychological $2,000 level. For futures traders, maintaining the price above $1,900 while testing higher resistance could signal increasing market participation without necessarily indicating a breakout.
Meanwhile, Zcash remains one of the stronger performers after its recent rally, with $490-$500 now acting as an important support zone and $520-$530 as the first area of resistance. A successful hold above $500 would reinforce the asset's recent strength, while a move below that level could see traders monitor the $470-$480 support region.
Asian markets are largely extending Friday's US optimism. Nikkei 1.9% is leading gains, benefiting from the global tech rally and supportive risk sentiment.
Friday's decline in gold suggests inflation fears are not currently dominating investor sentiment. Equity markets appear comfortable with the current policy outlook of the Central Bank, implying investors are not expecting an imminent hawkish move.
Institutional demand in crypto remained strong as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $865 million in net inflows last week, while Ethereum ETFs added $244 million, bringing combined inflows above $1.1 billion. Despite this, Bitcoin continues to consolidate around $64,000-$65,000, highlighting that ETF buying is being offset by selling across exchanges and derivatives markets. Technically, Bitcoin's most short- and medium-term moving averages indicate Buy signals, although the 100- and 200-day averages still indicate longer-term resistance."
Market Analysis by Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin was trading near $64,936 on August 10, almost unchanged over 24 hours, after moving between $64,678 and $65,402. Beneath that narrow range, however, institutional demand, on-chain activity, and macro expectations have all begun to change.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs received $865.3 million between August 3 and August 7. All five sessions recorded net inflows. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for $693.5 million, or about 80% of the weekly total. This was a significant reversal from the previous week's $61.5 million outflow.
Yet Bitcoin has not moved proportionately. The inflows have helped protect the lower end of the range, but they have not been strong enough to push the asset decisively above $66,000. This suggests that the new ETF demand is being met by supply elsewhere in the market. It also explains why the recovery from $62,600 earlier in August has stopped near $65,000. The immediate technical structure remains well defined. The first support lies around $64,600, followed by the more important $63,000-$63,400 region. Glassnode data show that approximately 515,000 BTC, representing more than 3% of circulating supply, last changed hands near $63,000. Another 362,000 BTC is concentrated around $61,000. These cost-basis clusters give buyers a clear incentive to defend both levels.
Resistance begins around $65,400 and extends to $66,000. A sustained close above $66,000 would bring $67,000 into view and improve the case for a larger recovery. Failure to hold $63,000, on the other hand, would increase the probability of a decline towards $61,000 and possibly $60,000. Bitcoin therefore remains inside a range where both buyers and sellers have identifiable price levels, but neither side has established control.
Holder behaviour is also relatively stable. Glassnode found that daily active addresses and entity-adjusted transfer volumes had moved above their upper statistical ranges. At the same time, the ratio of short-term-holder supply to long-term-holder supply remained close to historical lows. This indicates that much of the circulating supply continues to be held by investors with longer time horizons.
The next major direction is likely to be decided by the US macro calendar. July nonfarm payrolls declined by 23,000, while the May and June figures were revised down by a combined 103,000. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%. The weaker labour data reduced the immediate pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates, but inflation remains the deciding variable.
The July CPI report is due on August 12. Expectations point to headline inflation of around 3.4%, compared with 3.5% in June, and core inflation near 2.5%. The PPI report follows on August 13, with retail sales due on August 14. The minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting will be released on August 19. That meeting ended with a 9-3 vote to retain the federal funds rate at 3.50%-3.75%, with three members favouring an increase. July PCE inflation and the second estimate of second-quarter GDP are due on August 26.
A softer CPI reading would reinforce the message from the employment report. Lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar could then help Bitcoin challenge $66,000. A higher inflation print would revive the prospect of a September rate increase and could return the asset to its $63,000 support.
The altcoin market is offering little evidence of broader risk-taking. Among the five largest non-stablecoin altcoins, Solana gained 0.80%, TRON rose 0.33%, and BNB added 0.11%. Ethereum declined 0.15%, while XRP fell 0.61%. With Bitcoin dominance at 58.9%, these modest and mixed movements point to selective positioning rather than the beginning of a broad altcoin rally.
Our advice: For investors, the market has improved since the weakness seen in June and early July, but ETF inflows alone cannot confirm a trend reversal. Bitcoin must hold the $63,000 cost-basis zone and close convincingly above $66,000. Until those conditions are met, the more credible assessment is that institutional demand has strengthened the floor without yet removing the ceiling.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 ended Friday at 24,570.65, down 65.35 points, or 0.27%, as firm crude prices and heightened tensions in West Asia weighed on financials, though strength in auto and IT stocks cushioned the decline. Despite Friday's dip, the index capped a strong week. Global cues remain supportive, with Wall Street ending higher after a surprise decline of 23,000 in July payrolls reduced expectations of a September Fed rate hike. The S&P 500 gained 0.62% to a record 7,757.64, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.30% to 26,690.62, supported by a rebound in semiconductor stocks. The Dow Jones also rose 0.28% to 54,036.93.
Asian markets have carried forward the positive momentum, with Japan's Nikkei 225 trading over 1% higher near 66,300 and South Korea's Kospi gaining nearly 1.7%, led by chipmakers. However, elevated crude prices remain a key risk. Brent crude has risen for the third consecutive session to around $84.4 a barrel after Iran indicated no immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while weekend attacks on Gulf shipping have kept the geopolitical risk premium elevated.
GIFT Nifty is trading around 24,670, indicating a positive start with a premium of nearly 100 points over Friday's Nifty close.
The near-term bias remains cautiously positive. The Nifty's ability to sustain above 24,450 keeps the recovery structure intact, while a break below 24,300 could weaken the momentum. On the upside, 24,750 remains the immediate hurdle; a sustained move above this level could pave the way towards 24,950. While elevated crude remains the key risk, any meaningful easing of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could provide further relief and allow domestic equities to capitalise on the favourable global cues.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto and broader risk markets enter the week with a constructive but increasingly data-sensitive setup. Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report materially softened expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening, weakening the dollar and supporting equities, precious metals and digital assets.
Bitcoin is holding around $65,000, with the 4-hour structure remaining bullish above its major moving averages. The $64,200-$64,500 region remains the key demand zone, while $65,400-$65,600 is the immediate resistance. A sustained 4-hour breakout above this area could open the path toward $66,000 and potentially $67,000, whereas losing $64,200 would weaken near-term momentum.
Ethereum is similarly constructive above $1,900. Immediate resistance sits around $1,925-$1,940, and a decisive break above $1,940 could strengthen upside momentum. On the downside, $1,900-$1,910 is the first support, followed by $1,885-$1,890.
Gold's broader technical structure also remains bullish after its sharp post-payroll rally. However, repeated rejection around $4,330-$4,350 indicates some near-term cooling. $4,280 is the critical support; holding above it preserves the bullish structure, while a breakout above $4,350 could reopen further upside.
Attention now shifts to U.S. CPI. Softer inflation could extend the rally across crypto and precious metals, while an upside surprise could revive dollar and Treasury-yield strength and trigger broader profit-taking.
EV Industry To Create 40 Million Jobs By 2030, Pay 45% More: Report
Adecco India estimates that specialised EV talent could command salary premiums of up to 45% compared with traditional ICE roles. Read full report here
Learning Is Free Online, So Why Are Parents Paying Lakhs For Education?
Homeschooling is likely to grow in urban India, particularly among families frustrated with rote learning, school pressure and the race for marks. Read full report here