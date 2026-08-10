Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin was trading near $64,936 on August 10, almost unchanged over 24 hours, after moving between $64,678 and $65,402. Beneath that narrow range, however, institutional demand, on-chain activity, and macro expectations have all begun to change.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs received $865.3 million between August 3 and August 7. All five sessions recorded net inflows. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for $693.5 million, or about 80% of the weekly total. This was a significant reversal from the previous week's $61.5 million outflow.

Yet Bitcoin has not moved proportionately. The inflows have helped protect the lower end of the range, but they have not been strong enough to push the asset decisively above $66,000. This suggests that the new ETF demand is being met by supply elsewhere in the market. It also explains why the recovery from $62,600 earlier in August has stopped near $65,000. The immediate technical structure remains well defined. The first support lies around $64,600, followed by the more important $63,000-$63,400 region. Glassnode data show that approximately 515,000 BTC, representing more than 3% of circulating supply, last changed hands near $63,000. Another 362,000 BTC is concentrated around $61,000. These cost-basis clusters give buyers a clear incentive to defend both levels.

Resistance begins around $65,400 and extends to $66,000. A sustained close above $66,000 would bring $67,000 into view and improve the case for a larger recovery. Failure to hold $63,000, on the other hand, would increase the probability of a decline towards $61,000 and possibly $60,000. Bitcoin therefore remains inside a range where both buyers and sellers have identifiable price levels, but neither side has established control.

Holder behaviour is also relatively stable. Glassnode found that daily active addresses and entity-adjusted transfer volumes had moved above their upper statistical ranges. At the same time, the ratio of short-term-holder supply to long-term-holder supply remained close to historical lows. This indicates that much of the circulating supply continues to be held by investors with longer time horizons.

The next major direction is likely to be decided by the US macro calendar. July nonfarm payrolls declined by 23,000, while the May and June figures were revised down by a combined 103,000. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%. The weaker labour data reduced the immediate pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates, but inflation remains the deciding variable.

The July CPI report is due on August 12. Expectations point to headline inflation of around 3.4%, compared with 3.5% in June, and core inflation near 2.5%. The PPI report follows on August 13, with retail sales due on August 14. The minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting will be released on August 19. That meeting ended with a 9-3 vote to retain the federal funds rate at 3.50%-3.75%, with three members favouring an increase. July PCE inflation and the second estimate of second-quarter GDP are due on August 26.

A softer CPI reading would reinforce the message from the employment report. Lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar could then help Bitcoin challenge $66,000. A higher inflation print would revive the prospect of a September rate increase and could return the asset to its $63,000 support.

The altcoin market is offering little evidence of broader risk-taking. Among the five largest non-stablecoin altcoins, Solana gained 0.80%, TRON rose 0.33%, and BNB added 0.11%. Ethereum declined 0.15%, while XRP fell 0.61%. With Bitcoin dominance at 58.9%, these modest and mixed movements point to selective positioning rather than the beginning of a broad altcoin rally.

Our advice: For investors, the market has improved since the weakness seen in June and early July, but ETF inflows alone cannot confirm a trend reversal. Bitcoin must hold the $63,000 cost-basis zone and close convincingly above $66,000. Until those conditions are met, the more credible assessment is that institutional demand has strengthened the floor without yet removing the ceiling.