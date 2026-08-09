"Staying In Motion Is Key":111-Year-Old Chinese Woman Shares Simple Longevity Secrets

A 111-year-old woman in eastern China has become a social media sensation after sharing the simple habits she believes have helped her live a long and healthy life. Wang Gaiying lives in Rugao, Jiangsu province, a city known for its unusually high number of centenarians. According to the Jianghai Evening News, 672 people aged 100 or older lived in the area as of February.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Soil Science in Nanjing have suggested that Rugao's mineral-rich soil may be one factor behind the region's longevity. The crops grown there are rich in trace minerals that could benefit health.

Still active at 111

Wang lives in a five-generation household, with her 60-year-old grandson among her family members. Even after turning 100, she continued working in the fields, helping harvest peanuts and watermelons.

She has slowed down with age but remains mentally alert and energetic. Wang often insists that she does not feel old because she can still move around comfortably.

She also continues to do small household chores, including wiping tables and folding clothes. When relatives tell her to rest, she argues that keeping her body moving is good for her.

For Wang, housework is more than a daily responsibility. She sees it as a form of exercise that keeps her limbs active and her blood circulating.

A simple approach to food

Wang follows a modest and varied diet. Her family changes her meals regularly, alternating between staples such as dumplings and steamed buns.

Fish is her favourite food because she finds it soft and easy to digest. Rather than following a strict diet, she believes in eating a variety of foods while avoiding overeating.

Social media influencer Yaoqing Ge, who visited Wang in December, said the elderly woman once enjoyed eating rice soaked in baijiu, a traditional Chinese liquor. Her family stopped giving it to her about five years ago over concerns that the alcohol could make her intoxicated and increase her risk of falling.

Kindness and a good night's sleep

Wang also believes that staying kind and avoiding unnecessary anger have played a role in her long life.

She follows a personal rule of doing at least one small good deed every day. It could be something as simple as complimenting a family member or sending a message to an old friend.

She is also known for her calm temperament. Rather than dwelling on arguments or frustrations, Wang prefers to sleep and let the emotions pass.

Her daily routine is equally consistent. She typically sleeps from 7pm to 7am and takes one or two naps during the day.