Stones Thrown, Vehicles Torched: Mob Attack At Assam Rifles Camp In Manipur

Stones thrown and vehicles vandalised - horror unfolded at an Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Senapati town on the intervening night of Tuesday (July 14) and Wednesday (July 15) hours after a search operation was conducted in an area, officials said. A mob resorted to arson and vandalism, prompting the security forces to fire blank rounds and tear gas grenades to disperse the crowd.

Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the general area of Makuilongdi, nearly two km west of the designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong, an area domination patrol and search operation was launched by the Assam Rifles, the Defence PRO said in a statement.

"Intelligence reports and the social media posts indicated the presence of armed cadres moving outside designated camps, carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, in apparent violation of established Ceasefire Ground Rules," the official said.

The Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) was simultaneously formally informed about the reported violations and associated security concerns, the statement said.

During the operation, Assam Rifles columns approaching Makuilongdi and Oklong villages were obstructed by residents, including women. According to the Defence PRO, the columns exercised maximum restraint and communicated with local representatives, assuring them that the operation was aimed solely at ensuring security and maintaining peace in the area.

The force also assured local representatives that its columns would not enter any village without the consent of the authorities, the statement added.

Tension gripped Senapati town after messages began circulating on social media, claiming that a confrontation was developing between the Assam Rifles and the Huthrong Brigade Headquarters of the NSCN-IM, located under the jurisdiction of Oklong village.

The messages reportedly urged members of the public to assemble at the town's traffic point for "necessary action", prompting a large number of people to gather.

At around 9 pm, protesters gathered in the town and marched towards the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base (COB). The mob reached the camp in 30 minutes and reportedly started throwing stones, and damaging property. This, according to Defence PRO, happened despite the withdrawal of the columns.

"Upholding the utmost professionalism, the minimum force was employed to disperse the violent crowd and prevent further escalation, in coordination with Manipur Police, by firing blank rounds and tear-gas grenades. The Senapati Police and CRPF were immediately deployed to assist in restoring law and order," the statement read.

However, the unrest did not end here.

A section of the mob vandalised and damaged Assam Rifles vehicles. While one light vehicle was set on fire, two trucks were overturned and damaged.

According to local sources, an Alto car parked outside the COB gate was set ablaze during the protest, while a nearby waiting shed was also torched.

The situation in Senapati is currently under control. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Security Forces Recover Large Cache Of Arms

In separate incidents, a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has been recovered during operations in Imphal West, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts of Manipur since Tuesday. One person with an assault rifle and a pistol was arrested during the operation.

A joint team of Manipur Police and the 33 Assam Rifles on Wednesday morning conducted a raid and recovered a concealed cache of arms and ammunition from Ishok Mamang Leikai near Loktak Lake under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West district.

On Tuesday, the police recovered a cache of weapons from the forest area of Gothol village under Churachandpur Police Station. The recovered items included an INSAS rifle with a magazine, a locally made single-barrel firearm, five locally made hand grenades, 25 empty cartridge cases, nine live rounds of ammunition, binoculars, two 9 mm magazines, three Baofeng hand-held communication sets and military gear, including chest pouches and helmets.

The security forces also arrested 42-year-old Sanasam Ibocha alias Abocha Singh from his residence at Uyumpok Mamang Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district on Tuesday. An AK-56 rifle, a .32 calibre pistol with a magazine and 27 rounds of AK-56 live ammunition were seized from his possession.

Another search operation in the forest area of K Thenjang village led to the recovery of an AK rifle with a magazine, a pistol, two single-barrel guns, two country-made pistols, an air gun, one RPG round, a hand grenade, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one PEK explosive, three pumpis, four Motorola handheld communication sets, two Motorola chargers, four bulletproof jackets and 44 empty cartridge cases.

The recoveries are part of the ongoing search, the police said.