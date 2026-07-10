Anti-Terror Agency-Led Team Arrests 2 Over Killing Of 6 Naga Civilians In Manipur

A joint team of the Manipur Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has arrested two people in connection with the killing of six Liangmai Naga civilians in Manipur's Kangpokpi district earlier this year.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation at Leilon Vaiphei village on Friday after security agencies acted on specific intelligence regarding the suspects' presence in the area.

The two accused have been identified as Pradip, son of Tomba, and his wife Ayingbi, both residents of Leilon Vaiphei village. Investigators believe the couple was involved in the kidnapping and subsequent killing of the six civilians, who went missing on May 13. The probe into the case is continuing.

The development comes a day after the Naga Students' Federation (NSF) sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu, demanding justice for the victims and stronger measures to restore peace and security in the conflict-hit state.

The appeal was submitted to the President through the Governor of Nagaland during a candlelight tribute in Kohima held in memory of the six Liangmai Naga civilians. Their bodies were recovered in June after they were allegedly kidnapped from Leilon Vaiphei village.

In its memorandum, the federation called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the killings and urged the Centre to broaden the inquiry into attacks on civilians during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. It also sought a review of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and requested an assessment of the role played by security forces during the conflict.

Additionally, the NSF pressed for stronger security arrangements in Naga-inhabited areas, stricter action against illegal poppy cultivation, drug trafficking and the circulation of illicit weapons. It also urged the government to ensure safe passage for civilians travelling along National Highway-202 and other key routes, maintaining that lasting peace in Manipur can only be achieved through justice, accountability and sustained dialogue.