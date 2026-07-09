Manipur Security Ops To Be Stepped Up After Ambush, CoBRA To Lead Charge

The Centre and Manipur have decided to rejig their security strategy after Tuesday's ambush on an Assam Rifles patrol led to the deaths of two personnel. CRPF Director General GP Singh has also been rushed to the state to monitor operations against armed groups.

"We are taking a relook at operations. We must protect the people and ensure that the activities of miscreants are curbed. I had a discussion with GP Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force. The CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) is deployed in Manipur and I have discussed the arrangements for their stay," Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said.

Sources have told NDTV that the counter-offensive against armed groups of different communities will be spearheaded by CoBRA commandos, who played a key role in the fight against Naxalism. The focus, they said, would be on arms recovery and destroying bunkers.

Security forces had already significantly stepped up counter-insurgency measures, leading to a series of intelligence-based operations, encounters with suspected militants, destruction of fortified bunkers and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The intensified operations began on June 15, and security forces launched a major area-domination exercise in the Ukhrul district. According to a Police Control Room (PCR) statement, 12 fortified bunkers were destroyed under the jurisdiction of the Litan Police Station. Of these, two bunkers were located along the Shangkai-Mongkot Chepu hill stretch, while the remaining 10 were destroyed along the Leingangching-Sikibung stretch.

Another extensive operation was launched on June 20, after security agencies received specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed militants in the Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P Moulding, Leilon Khunou areas of Kangpokpi district. A coordinated joint operation involving the Manipur Police, CRPF, Rapid Action Force (RAF), CoBRA commandos and the Army was launched to flush out armed elements from the region.

During the operation, security forces came under fire from suspected militants, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The combing and search operation continued through June 21 and June 22, with security personnel conducting systematic searches across difficult hill terrain.

The Leilon Vaiphei-Konsakhul sector, which has witnessed heightened tensions in recent weeks, has also remained under close surveillance, with CoBRA commandos playing a key role in joint area domination and search operations aimed at preventing the movement of armed militants and restoring normalcy in the region.

CoBRA personnel have also been deployed at multiple strategic locations across Churachandpur.

"CoBRA is a specialised jungle warfare unit of the CRPF. In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, it was deemed appropriate by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CRPF to deploy these units in the jungle areas of Manipur to restore peace in the state," GP Singh told NDTV.