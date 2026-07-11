2 Arrested After Houses Set On Fire In Manipur, Security Forces Avert Clash

Two people including a village chief were arrested after vacant houses of the Meitei community were set on fire in a village near Leimakhong in Manipur today. A crowd of some 600 people also tried to advance toward a barricade set up illegally by another community in Kanto Sabal, the army said.

The Manipur Police said the two arrested people have been identified as Kammang Lhouvum, 65, and Pagin Hangshing, 30. Lhouvum is the chief of Hengjang village and chairman of the Leimakhong Area Protection Committee.

Following the mob disturbance that erupted after the houses were set on fire, a joint team of the state police and central forces made the arrests. The police said they are looking for more accused who are on the run.

A defence spokesperson said when the 600-strong crowd advanced toward the illegal blockade put up by another community, the army and the police intervened, separated the opposing groups, and prevented the situation from escalating into a communal clash.

The crowd began throwing stones during the intervention, the spokesperson said, adding the security forces exercised restraint and brought the situation under control.

The spokesperson said the situation has been brought under control.

Kanto Sabal and Leimakhong areas have seen ethnic tension between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes.

The three structures that were set on fire were among several abandoned houses of the Meitei community in the neighbourhood, whose residents had left during the peak of the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023.

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam strongly condemned the violence, and called it a deliberate attempt by "vested interests" to derail the peace process. "This incident, after a prolonged period of peace, appears to be an attempt by vested interests to disrupt the ongoing peace process. I urge everyone to remain calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with the authorities," he said.