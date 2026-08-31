Punjab Cops Put On Deadline To Act Over Congress Leader's Anti-Dalit Remarks

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has given the Punjab Police a five-day deadline to act against State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring following his alleged derogatory remarks against former Union Home Minister and Dalit leader Buta Singh.

At a hearing chaired by NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana on Monday, the Commission expressed "serious concern" over the delay in the investigation and arrests despite its earlier directions.

The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Warring during an election campaign in Tarn Taran district. Buta Singh's son Sarbjot Singh, who is the petitioner, was also present during Monday's hearing. He has alleged that he is receiving threatening calls from persons linked to the case.

The NCSC had previously directed Punjab authorities to complete the investigation within the prescribed timeline and provide protection to Sarbjot Singh and his dependants under Section 15A of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It had also sought an Action Taken Report within 30 days. However, the Commission said the report had still not been received.

The NCSC has sought an examination of accountability for the delay. If deliberate dereliction of duty by investigating officers is established, the Commission has recommended departmental action and consideration of proceedings under Section 4 of the SC/ST Act.

The political stakes are high. With Punjab already heading towards the 2027 Assembly election cycle, the controversy involving the state Congress chief and remarks concerning a prominent Dalit political figure could become another flashpoint over the treatment and representation of Scheduled Castes. The NCSC's intervention also provides the opposition and Dalit organisations fresh ammunition to question whether the Punjab Police has acted with sufficient urgency.

The Commission has simultaneously recommended immediate and adequate police protection for Sarbjot Singh and his dependants in both Punjab and Delhi, underscoring that protection of complainants and witnesses is a statutory obligation rather than a discretionary measure.