Naga Teen Shot Dead In Manipur By Rebels, 20 Rounds Of Bullets Fired

The body of a Naga teenager was found along a narrow pathway in Manipur, with police sources saying he was shot by rebels.

According to them, the 17-year-old boy, identified as NK Wiphenbou, was walking alone from the Upper Nkou village to Tamei town when he was attacked and shot dead by the rebels. The incident happened at around 10:30 am on Monday, the sources added.

Naga village volunteers later found his body along a narrow path, they said.

Wiphenbou was walking alone towards Tamei to purchase essential food items when he was attacked between Takou and Tamah (Malek).

Local villagers reportedly heard multiple rounds of gunfire from the area. At least 20 rounds were fired during the attack, they said. Following this, they went in the direction of the gunfire and discovered the teenager's body.

According to sources, 40 people have been killed since clashes broke out between the Naga and Kuki communities in February this year.

Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Noney, Ukhrul and Kamjong remained the most affected districts due to clashes between the two tribes in the state.