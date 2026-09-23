Wipro Employee Rejects 3 Internal Projects, Gets Served Email By HR: 'I Panicked'

A Wipro employee has sought the internet's help regarding their career after being placed in the 'free pool' for last four months and subjected to tough questions from the HR. In a detailed social media post, the employee shared that they had rejected three project opportunities recently which led to the HR sending an email, seeking justification about their decision.

The employee, who has worked at the IT major since September 2020, said they turned down the first opportunity due to skill mismatch. The other two were rejected due to location constraints but the HR email had complicated things as the employee feared for their job and future.

"After receiving the HR email today, I panicked and spoke to my manager. I explained the reasons for all three rejections. He told me that I should contact the WMG team and tell them that I am now willing to relocate and willing to learn/upskill in the required technologies," the employee wrote.

Despite including the manager in the email, no further progress had been made in the talks, leaving the employee confused about future course of action.

"I'm also worried because I don't currently have another job offer," they said, adding: "For the past few months I've been trying to prepare myself for external interviews. The problem is that I haven't attended a proper job interview since my college campus placement more than 5 years ago."

Stating they were scared of interviews, the employee highlighted that they had been waiting to feel "perfect" and fully prepared before applying to a new job.

"But now this HR situation has made me realise I probably need to start applying. There is also a notice-period concern. Since I'm currently in Free Pool and not tagged to a project, I may potentially be able to join another company relatively quickly if I get an offer," they said.

"However, if Wipro allocates me to another project, I understand that I may have a 3-month notice period, which could make external opportunities more difficult."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the individual to stop being lazy and commit to projects or simply resign and look for new opportunities.

"Dude, sorry to sound harsh, but stop being lazy and either skill up, ship to the location, or leave. There are literally millions of people like you waiting to land a role at a WITCH," said one user while another added: "

A third commented: "Start applying first. You can never be perfectly ready. Attend some interviews just to get out of your comfort zone. Market is difficult too. Converting application to recruiter call is itself difficult."

A fourth said: "I just switched from Wipro to another company 2 months ago. You're overthinking this. Start interviewing first. Put LWD as 20 days from today and start interviewing. If you get an offer, ask for an immediate release. If you don't get an offer, get assigned to a project."