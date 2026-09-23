'Like An Idiot, I Believed Them': Woman Fired On First Day Of New Job For Being 'Honest'

The current job market is in terrible shape where landing a role is no guarantee that you might have a secure employment.The reality was highlighted by an employee in a now-viral social media post where a woman said she was fired by lunch time on her first day at new job for being 'honest'. The woman detailed that she signed up for a nine-hour shift, five days a week but the management announced out of nowhere that the employees would have to work for 12 hour shifts, six to seven days a week.

As per the woman, she was already working another job at a hospital with evening shifts. However, she signed up for the new job as it was near the hospital and had morning working hours.

"The listing and recruiter explicitly told me: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, with maybe some occasional weekend hours," the woman wrote.

"Perfect. I already work a healthcare job at a hospital, but I'm actively grinding to save up for my first big-girl apartment by January. So, I renegotiate and adjust my hospital schedule to start at 6:00 PM."

After the management dropped the bomb about the change in working hours, they asked the employees if they needed any accomdation to manage the new shift timings.

"Like an idiot, I believed them. Along with several other people parents who have to pick up their kids, people with second jobs, medical obligations. I stepped up and honestly gave my availability, offering 12-hour blocks on my guaranteed off days and weekends," the woman said.

"They smile, nod, and write all of our names down on a list. Fast forward to my lunch break: my phone rings. It's my agency recruiter. They walked me and every single person who spoke up off the assignment right then and there."

The woman highlighted that the company did not have the 'decency' to convey the news to the employees as the security handled the situation. To make matters worse, the hospital manager texted her that surgical cases were slow and that she was being 'flexed'.

"So in the span of four hours: I rearranged my entire life schedule, got walked out of a job on day one for answering their own question honestly, and lost today's hospital pay."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'They Wanted To Exploit You'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the woman, adding that she may have dodged a bullet as the new place was looking to exploit her.

"You got walked out of a scam job that wanted to exploit you. You should feel happy. They literally lied to you, and then got mad when you basically called them out," said one user while another added: "That is called a bait-and-switch and it's illegal. You should contact an employment attorney."

A third commented: "Yeah, I've had days like that. Too many in fact. However, even though you took a hit to your income, you really, really dodged a bullet at that company."

A fourth said: "You really ain't safe even after the offer anymore. As if life wasn't already expensive enough, people who want to work 2 jobs, are getting the boot straps snapped."