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Naga Villager Shot Dead, 3 Injured In Fresh Attack In Manipur Amid Peace Calls

Three others were injured in the attack this morning at Langka Naga village in the Kuki-dominant district 45 km from the state capital Imphal

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Naga Villager Shot Dead, 3 Injured In Fresh Attack In Manipur Amid Peace Calls
A Naga villager was shot dead while working in a paddy field today
  • A man was shot dead in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, amid rising violence
  • Three others were critically injured in the attack at Langka Naga village
  • Concerns grow over security in Langka Naga, known for recent armed clashes
What measures is the government taking to protect the villagers?
Guwahati:

A man was shot dead in Manipur's Kangpokpi district in an escalation of violence days after the state government announced the opening of the National Highway that connects Manipur with Nagaland and Assam for all communities.

Three others were injured in the attack this morning at Langka Naga village in the Kuki-dominant district 45 km from the state capital Imphal.

The condition of the three is critical, officials said, adding the casualties may rise.

Wiriliangbou Chawang, 34, died on the spot while the three others identified as Kawidinang Abonmai, 55; Maliangjininang Abonmai, 52, and Namthiulungbou Primai, 50.

Locals said they were working in their paddy fields when the attack happened at 8 am. The identity of the attackers are unknown.

The injured people may be shifted to a bigger hospital in Imphal if their condition doesn't improve, sources said. The attack has raised fresh concerns over the security situation in the Langka Naga area. It has seen many armed clashes in recent times.

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