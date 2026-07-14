Kanwar Yatra Begins Soon: Know Its Importance And Travel Guidelines

Numerous pilgrimages are organised across India throughout the year, attracting millions of devotees. With the holy month of Sawan (Shravan) approaching, preparations for the annual Kanwar Yatra have already begun. Considered one of the largest foot pilgrimages in the world, the Kanwar Yatra holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage is also known as the Jal Yatra (Journey of Water). During this period, devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel to sacred sites such as Sultanganj in Bihar and Haridwar, Gangotri, and Gomukh in Uttarakhand to collect holy Ganga water. They then carry this water back to their hometowns and offer it at Shiva temples as an act of devotion.

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When Will The Kanwar Yatra Begin In 2026?

The Kanwar Yatra is observed every year during the month of Shravan. During this sacred journey, millions of Kanwariyas travel on foot to collect Ganga water from holy destinations such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Sultanganj. The water is then offered to Lord Shiva through the ritual of Jalabhishek.

In 2026, the Kanwar Yatra will begin on 30 July and conclude on 11 August, coinciding with Sawan Shivaratri, when devotees perform the final water offering at Shiva temples.

What Is The Significance Of The Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra symbolises unwavering faith, devotion, and dedication to Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage reflects the determination and spiritual discipline that devotees undertake while temporarily giving up worldly comforts.

The journey is often seen as a representation of life's spiritual path. During the yatra, Kanwariyas wear saffron-coloured attire and carry a Kanwar-a bamboo pole balanced on the shoulders with water containers suspended on either side. They collect holy Ganga water from sacred locations and carry it back on foot to perform abhishek at Shiva temples.

Government Arrangements For The Kanwar Yatra

Given the enormous scale of the pilgrimage, state governments, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, make extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth movement and safety of both pilgrims and the general public.

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Enhanced Security Measures

Large deployments of police personnel, PAC units, and specialised security teams are stationed along the pilgrimage routes to maintain law and order.

CCTV Monitoring Across Routes

Round-the-clock CCTV surveillance is installed at key locations to monitor crowds and enhance security throughout the yatra.

Medical Assistance For Pilgrims

Medical camps and emergency healthcare services are set up at regular intervals to provide immediate assistance whenever required.

Food And Accommodation Facilities

Temporary camps are established for pilgrims, offering vegetarian meals, drinking water, resting areas, and basic lodging facilities.

Sanitation And Hygiene Arrangements

Municipal bodies make special provisions for mobile toilets, bathing facilities, waste management, and cleanliness along the Kanwar routes.

The Kanwar Yatra is more than just a pilgrimage; it is a powerful expression of faith, devotion, and spiritual commitment. Every year, millions of devotees undertake this sacred journey, making it one of the most remarkable religious gatherings in India.