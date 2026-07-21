Explore These Famous Lord Shiva Temples This Holy Month Of Sawan

The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. During this time, Shiva temples across the country witness huge crowds of devotees. Pilgrims travel from far and wide to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva. Apart from the 12 Jyotirlingas, India is home to several famous Shiva temples that attract devotees throughout the year. These temples are known not only for their spiritual significance but also for their rich history, stunning architecture and scenic surroundings. During Sawan, they come alive with special rituals, devotional chants and festive celebrations. If you are planning a spiritual journey this season, here are six Lord Shiva temples worth visiting.

Also Read: Why Trimbakeshwar Temple Is A Must-Visit Spiritual Destination

6 Famous Lord Shiva Temples To Visit This Sawan

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Kashi Vishwanath is one of the most revered Shiva temples in India. It is situated near the holy River Ganga and holds immense religious significance for devotees. The temple is believed to be a place where one can attain spiritual liberation. During Sawan, thousands of worshippers visit to offer prayers and perform special rituals. The temple's vibrant atmosphere makes it a must-visit pilgrimage destination.

Photo Credit: unsplash

Trimbakeshwar Temple

Trimbakeshwar Temple is located near Nashik in Maharashtra and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. It is famous for its unique lingam, which represents Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Surrounded by picturesque hills, the temple offers a peaceful spiritual experience. Devotees flock here during Sawan to participate in special pujas and ceremonies. Its ancient architecture further adds to its appeal.

Also Read: Kanwar Yatra Begins Soon: Know Its Importance And Travel Guidelines

Somnath Temple

Situated on the coast of Gujarat, Somnath Temple is regarded as the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple has a rich history and has been rebuilt several times over the centuries. Its location overlooking the Arabian Sea makes it especially captivating. During Sawan, the temple hosts grand religious celebrations and attracts pilgrims from across the country. The evening aarti here is a memorable experience.

Mahakaleshwar Temple

Located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the most important Jyotirlingas in India. The temple is known for its unique Bhasma Aarti, which draws large numbers of devotees. It holds deep spiritual significance and is closely associated with ancient Hindu traditions. The temple sees a surge in visitors during the Sawan month. Its sacred atmosphere makes it a key pilgrimage site for Shiva devotees.

Omkareshwar Temple

Omkareshwar Temple is situated on Mandhata Island in Madhya Pradesh and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The island is believed to resemble the sacred symbol 'Om'. The temple is surrounded by the serene waters of the Narmada River, adding to its beauty. Devotees visit throughout the year, with Sawan being one of the busiest periods. Many pilgrims also perform a parikrama around the island as part of their spiritual journey.

Bhimashankar Temple

Nestled in the Sahyadri Hills of Maharashtra, Bhimashankar Temple is another revered Jyotirlinga shrine. The temple is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty. It is closely linked to several legends associated with Lord Shiva. During Sawan, thousands of devotees gather here to seek blessings and take part in special prayers. The peaceful surroundings make the pilgrimage even more special.

Whether you seek spiritual solace, historical insights or architectural beauty, these sacred Shiva temples offer a memorable pilgrimage experience during the holy month of Sawan.