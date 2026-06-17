New BMW X5 Enters Final Testing Phase; To Offer Five Powertrain Options Including EV, Hydrogen Variants

BMW is preparing for a new era for its popular luxury SUV. The next-generation BMW X5 has officially entered the final stage of testing before its global debut, with the German automaker confirming that the new BMW X5 will be offered with an unprecedented range of powertrain options.

The upcoming BMW X5 is currently undergoing final calibration and validation tests around BMW's Spartanburg manufacturing facility in the United States. Once launched, the fifth-generation BMW X5 will become the first BMW model to offer customers a choice of five different propulsion technologies, ranging from conventional combustion engines to fully electric and hydrogen-powered variants.

Five Powertrain Choices For The New BMW X5

One of the biggest highlights of the next-generation BMW X5 is its diverse powertrain lineup. BMW has confirmed that buyers will be able to choose from petrol and diesel engines equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology, plug-in hybrid versions, a fully electric model, and eventually a hydrogen-powered version.

The all-electric BMW iX5 will make its debut alongside the new BMW X5 range. Meanwhile, BMW has also announced that the hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 Hydrogen will enter series production in 2028, marking a major milestone for the brand's alternative fuel ambitions. This broad powertrain strategy ensures that the BMW X5 caters to customers with different mobility preferences while remaining future-ready.

BMW iX5 To Get New-Generation EV Technology

The fully electric BMW iX5 will feature BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology. The electric SUV will use a new 800V architecture and advanced cylindrical battery cells designed to improve charging speeds and efficiency.

BMW claims the BMW iX5 60 xDrive will be equipped with the largest battery pack ever fitted to an electric BMW. The battery offers a usable capacity of up to 144 kWh and powers dual electric motors, one on each axle, enabling all-wheel-drive performance. The new setup is expected to deliver stronger performance, quicker charging times, and improved driving range compared to current BMW EVs.

Hydrogen-Powered BMW X5 Coming In 2028

BMW is also betting on hydrogen technology for the future. The upcoming BMW iX5 Hydrogen will combine a fuel-cell system with a specially developed flat hydrogen storage system and a high-voltage battery.

The innovative storage setup uses seven high-pressure hydrogen tanks integrated beneath the vehicle floor, helping maximise cabin and cargo space. BMW says the hydrogen-powered BMW X5 will be produced on the same assembly line as other variants, allowing greater manufacturing flexibility.

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New Driving Technology And Advanced Safety Features

The next-generation BMW X5 will also introduce BMW's latest "Heart of Joy" control system. This advanced software platform can process driving inputs significantly faster than previous systems, helping improve steering response, braking performance, energy recuperation, and overall vehicle dynamics.

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The new BMW X5 will feature updated driver assistance technologies as well, including enhanced motorway and city driving assistance systems. BMW says these features are designed to work seamlessly with the driver rather than replace them completely.

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Other highlights include adaptive suspension as standard, optional air suspension, rear-wheel steering, active roll stabilisation, and wheel sizes of up to 23 inches.

Production Nears As BMW X5 Prepares For Debut

With testing now entering its final phase, the next-generation BMW X5 is edging closer to production. The luxury SUV promises to be one of the most technologically advanced models in BMW's lineup, offering customers more powertrain choices than ever before.

Whether it's the conventional petrol and diesel variants, the plug-in hybrid BMW X5, the fully electric BMW iX5, or the future BMW iX5 Hydrogen, the upcoming BMW X5 is shaping up to be a major step forward for BMW's flagship SUV family.