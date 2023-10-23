BMW SUV, Worth Over A Crore, Had Rs 14 Lakh Cash Inside. This Happened

The thief shattered the window of the parked car and stole the cash

Cash worth nearly Rs 14 lakh was stolen from a parked BMW car in Bengaluru after a man shattered the driver-side window, climbed in, took the cash and fled on a bike with his accomplice. The theft was captured by a CCTV camera at the spot where the car was parked. Police have said investigation is on and no arrests have been made yet.

The CCTV footage shows two masked men near the car, a BMW X5 sedan that costs over a crore. Both men are seen wearing masks, apparently to avoid identification. One is on the bike and other is seen looking around. He then uses a tool to shatter the glass. The man then climbs in through the window, to the point where only his legs are visible. His accomplice, meanwhile, waits and keeps watch.

The man climbs out soon, a packet in his hand. He gets on the bike and the two escape the spot. A case of theft has been registered and police are looking for the accused.