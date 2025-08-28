2025 BMW X5 Launched In India At Rs 1 Crore- Rivals Mercedes-Benz GLE

BMW India has launched the latest iteration of the X5 in the Indian market. The SUV has been introduced in both petrol and diesel-powered variants. Among these, the most affordable xDrive40i comes at a starting price of Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom), while the most expensive xDrive30d M Sport Pro variant is priced at Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom). All of these iterations of the SUV have received updates in terms of design and cabin. Let's take a look at the details.

The Bavarian giant has refreshed the design of the X5. These changes can be seen in the form of the matrix adaptive LED headlights and L-shaped 3D lamps. This is further complemented by the presence of 21-inch alloy wheels with a fresh design. To give it an even better appeal, the M Sport Pro package adds high-gloss black accents, red painted brakes, M Sport exhaust, and more. All of this is offered with six metallic paint options.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal New Details- Getting Closer To Launch?

Step on the inside, and the SUV welcomes you with a widescreen curved display. This consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The creature comfort features include comfort seats with electric adjustments, four-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, and features that come with BMW ConnectedDrive. There are also features like keyless entry and parking, among other things.

2025 BMW X5 Variant-Wise Price

BMW X5 Variants and Prices

Category Details Variant BMW X5 xDrive30d Price Rs 1,02,30,000 Variant BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro Price Rs 1,15,00,000 Variant BMW X5 xDrive40i Price Rs 1,00,30,000 Variant BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro Price Rs 1,13,00,000

BMW X5 seeks power from 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, now supported by a 48V mild-hybrid system to boost efficiency. The petrol xDrive40i generates 381 bhp and 520 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. On the other hand, the diesel xDrive30d produces 286 bhp and 650 Nm, with 0 to 100 kmph coming in 6.1 seconds. Both models are equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension.

For the first time, the X5 is available with a dedicated xOffroad Package, which is standard across all variants and provides four selectable modes: xSand, xRocks, xGravel, and xSnow, enhancing the vehicle's capability in various terrains. Additional underbody protection and xOffroad-specific displays further improve its performance.