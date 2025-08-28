Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal New Details- Getting Closer To Launch?

Mahindra & Mahindra has its hands full testing multiple new products before they are launched. While many of these products sit high on the anticipation list among consumers, the one that holds a relatively higher rank is the XUV700 facelift. The D-Segment SUV has been a highly successful product for the brand since its launch in 2021. However, it is now in need of an update, and the necessity has been realised by the brand. Until now, the SUV has been spied on multiple times. But the latest pictures of the test mule give us a closer look at the product.

The heavily camouflaged test mule reveals a new design for the grille. Furthermore, it is open, indicating that the version in the pictures is an ICE vehicle. The SUV also seems to have a new headlamp setup, which is a refined version of the ones currently on offer. The Indian automaker has likely revised the design of the C-shaped DRL. But this is one of the details covered by camouflage.

The test mule also features front parking sensors along with a bonnet reminiscent of the current version. Similarly, the side profile closely resembles that of the current version, but with a new alloy wheel design. Flush pop-out door handles and side body cladding will be included in the XUV700 facelift.

Although the rear taillights are camouflaged in this test mule, earlier spy images have indicated that they will be the same as those on the current model. The rear of the vehicle will showcase a shark-fin antenna, a rear spoiler, a rear washer and wiper, and a redesigned bumper as significant highlights.

Inside, the Mahindra XUV700 facelift will feature a triple-screen dashboard layout very similar to what is seen in the XEV 9e and the forthcoming XEV 7e (the electric version of XUV700). With this facelift, Mahindra will transition from Sony speakers to Harman / Kardon speakers, and we anticipate there being 16 speakers total with a 1400W peak output. Additionally, there could be an ADAS Level-2+ system in this SUV, which may feature self-parking capabilities as well.

Powertrain-wise, the Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to be the same as the current version. In other words, it will carry forward the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engine. These units will come paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.