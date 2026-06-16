Rs 28 Lakh vs $60,000: Indian Man Torn Between Bengaluru Return And Staying In US

An Indian professional has sought the internet's advice on deciding whether he should stay in the US or return to his homeland for work. In a social media post titled, 'Return to India with 28 lpa in Bangalore or stay in US with 60k per year,' the professional claimed that he had recently secured a modest-paying job in the US city of Philadelphia as well as Bengaluru, but was struggling to decide which one to accept.

The man stated that he initially entered the US to pursue a master's degree. He further noted that his H-1B visa application was selected in this year's lottery and is currently pending processing.

"I'm in a very confusing state here. I came to the US for a master's. I've recently got a job 4 months ago after a struggle of 1 year. Right now I got a offer from India for 28 LPA in Bangalore. My H1-B got picked this year and still needs to be processed," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"I got my STEM OPT visa valid until July 2026. It was always my plan to go back to India after my STEM OPT visa expires as it is easier to make the move as a bachelor than getting married and make the move at a later stage."

Being an only son, the man highlighted his deep desire to be close to his parents and support them, especially as they were growing older.

"I'm an only son and I'd like to be with my parents and take care of my parents as they are getting older. So, I'm confused whether to take the offer right now and move back or stay here in the USA."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users advised the individual to return to India, as $60k would barely suffice in the US, while Rs 28 lakh would allow for a decent lifestyle in India.

"$60k will not go very far in Philly, though. 28LPA is a good start in Bangalore, given the political climate in the US right now towards migrants and the constant layoffs in IT," said one user, while another added: "Go to India. 60k is poverty in US. 28lpa is generous in India."

A third commented: "Seems like 28 LPA is better than 60k tbh through PPP. Nonetheless, still 28 lakh feels more useful to me. I would take it."

A fourth said: "60K in Philly is just living poor and breaking even on income and expenses. You can hardly save anything. Your 28 LPA in India will go much farther. No brainer, take the India offer. Good luck!"