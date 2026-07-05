Ticking Timebomb: Ukraine Says Russia Burying "Bioweapon" In Its Territory

A dead cow, left to rot in the ground, does not usually make headlines. But Ukraine says hundreds of such burial sites, many infected with anthrax, are now scattered across occupied territory, some barely a few hundred metres from people's homes, farms and drinking wells. Kyiv's Ministry of Defence has accused Russian forces of using these sites deliberately, turning old livestock graveyards into what it describes as long-term biological hazards buried beneath Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence says the problem is concentrated in the Kherson region, where it counts around fifty of these burial grounds. Roughly ten are considered particularly dangerous, including sites near Askania-Nova, Skadovsk and Zalizny Port.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russian invaders are deliberately creating conditions for the spread of the anthrax pathogen. This concerns the transportation of carcasses of cattle infected with anthrax to burial grounds in the occupied region," Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ministry alleges that Russian forces are not following basic safety practices when disposing of infected animals. Rather than burning the carcasses, Kyiv says they are being buried, often at sites left in a poor state near roads and villages. In some cases, it claims, homes are less than a kilometre away.

Ukraine also says these burial grounds lack proper fencing or any other protective barriers. Over time, it claims, the ground above the graves sinks, yet the occupying administration has not carried out the maintenance needed to keep the sites safe. Adding to the risk, some sites are said to lie in areas with high groundwater levels, which Kyiv warns could help the anthrax pathogen spread since it can survive in soil for decades, potentially up to a century.

"Deliberate or negligent creation of conditions for an outbreak of anthrax is another crime of the aggressor state of Russia, which can be interpreted as an act of biological terrorism against the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said.

Why Anthrax Is So Dangerous

Anthrax spores are extremely hardy. They can survive underground for a thousand years or more, which is why Ukraine fears the sites could act as hidden bioweapons long after the war has ended. If the spores reach a river or reservoir, they can remain active in the water for up to two years, meaning any outbreak could spread quickly.

Anthrax poisoning typically starts with flu-like symptoms. In severe cases, it can progress to vomiting blood, serious breathing problems, multiple organ failure, septic shock and haemorrhagic meningitis.

Ukraine has linked this claim to earlier allegations that Russian forces have used illegal chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops more than 13,300 times since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

In a statement issued in May, Ukraine said, "The use of prohibited chemical warfare agents has become a systematic battlefield tactic employed by the russian army. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 13,300 cases involving the use of chemical munitions by the enemy have been officially documented."

Ukraine said Russia could exploit the cattle burial grounds to stage a "subversive operation under a foreign flag". Beyond any physical action at the sites, it says this could come with a propaganda element, namely an attempt to accuse Ukraine itself of producing or using biological weapons.

Russia has not commented on these allegations yet.