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Russian Defence Ministry Says Ukraine's Attacks "Will Not Go Unanswered"

Russia's defence ministry has issued a statement vowing to not let Ukrainian attacks go unanswered.

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Russian Defence Ministry Says Ukraine's Attacks "Will Not Go Unanswered"
Moscow said it had downed more than 500 air targets.
  • Moscow vowed to respond to Ukraine's attacks with military action
  • Russia claimed to have downed over 500 Ukrainian air targets, mostly drones
  • Russia's defence ministry stated such attacks will not go unanswered
Are there ongoing peace negotiations between the two countries?

Moscow on Saturday vowed to respond to Ukraine's attacks, saying it had downed more than 500 air targets, mostly drones but also 10 of Kyiv's Flamingo missiles.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr "Zelensky's attempt to cause damage to civilian targets in the Russian Federation will not go unanswered by the armed forces of Russia," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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