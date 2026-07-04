Russian Defence Ministry Says Ukraine's Attacks "Will Not Go Unanswered"

Moscow on Saturday vowed to respond to Ukraine's attacks, saying it had downed more than 500 air targets, mostly drones but also 10 of Kyiv's Flamingo missiles.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr "Zelensky's attempt to cause damage to civilian targets in the Russian Federation will not go unanswered by the armed forces of Russia," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement.

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