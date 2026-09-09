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Iran Says It Struck US Base In Jordan After Kharg Island Attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they struck a US military base in Jordan with missiles in retaliation for US strikes on Tehran's vessels.

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Iran Says It Struck US Base In Jordan After Kharg Island Attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they struck a US military base in Jordan with missiles in retaliation for US strikes on Tehran's vessels.

The Guards "struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes" in a "punitive operation", IRNA reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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