US Missile Struck Iranian Tanker Off Kharg Island, Says Iran Media

Iranian media on Tuesday reported that a US missile struck a tanker off the coast of Kharg Island, adding that there were no casualties.

"A small Iranian tanker was targeted by a missile attack by the American terrorist army four miles from Kharg Island. The tanker was hit by a projectile from American forces in the area of the Kharg Island anchorage," Tasnim news agency said.

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