Chinese Satellite Intel Linked To Iran Strike That Killed 3 US Troops: Report

The US government has linked high-quality satellite imagery provided by Chinese entities to a deadly Iranian ballistic missile strike that killed three American soldiers in July at a military base in Jordan.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the intelligence findings follow months of unheeded warnings from the Trump administration to Beijing regarding Chinese firms supplying targeting data to Tehran.

Although the US did not blame China directly for being involved, the revelation could cause tensions before the summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

US officials said that when they questioned their Chinese counterparts regarding the imagery linked to the July 17 attack, they demanded for proof. The officials claimed that China continues to reject Washington's concerns and denies that any Chinese companies are involved in the activity.

The Chinese Embassy in the US clarified that the help Beijing provides Tehran is in compliance with international law and that critics were "maliciously linking and smearing other countries" by taking advantage of the conflict.

During a July 17 attack, Iranian ballistic missiles struck the sleeping quarters of American troops at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in northeastern Jordan. US officials said that the strike killed three soldiers, wounded four others who required medical evacuation, and targeted both manned and unmanned aircraft stationed at the base.

The conflict escalated when the heavily fortified base was attacked by three missile strikes in a 24-hour period, resulting in the first US military fatalities since the April ceasefire. The incident not only revealed the vulnerability of well-protected US installations but also heightened concerns regarding Iran's increasingly sophisticated capacity to strike US targets.

In May, the US sanctioned three Chinese companies Mizart Vision, Earth Eye and Chang Guang saying that supplying satellite imagery to Iran "threatens American and partner personnel."

Since Trump has said that he wants to maintain good relations with China and its leader Xi, senior US officials downplay the impact of Chinese assistance to avoid public confrontations that could derail high-stakes diplomatic plans.

Following the July 17 attack, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment directly when asked if China was supplying Iran with targeting intelligence. After meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Rubio stated that "nothing that China has done has in any way changed the trajectory of the conflict."

According to experts and former officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, the imagery likely represented one component of Iran's broader intelligence operation. US officials add that the Iranian military regularly supplements its data with domestic satellites, human assets, and intelligence provided by Russia.

US officials are increasingly concerned that China or Russia could be providing Iran with targeting intelligence or high-resolution satellite imagery to track and stalk American naval assets in the Middle East.