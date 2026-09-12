NDTV Exclusive: In US-Iran War, Malaysian PM's "Continued American Aggression" Charge

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for an end to the violence between the United States and Iran, but has also argued that any discussion of the current conflict must begin with the "initial aggression" by the US and Israel.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, PM Ibrahim said there was a reluctance among countries to acknowledge the origins of the confrontation with Iran. He argued that condemning attacks by Iran was not inconsistent with identifying what he sees as the initial act that set the latest conflict in motion.

"The latest so-called conflict with Iran is due to the initial aggression of the United States, of course initially with Israel. And there is reluctance of many of the countries to state the facts. The fact is that, stop that sort of continued aggression," PM Ibrahim told NDTV.

Asked whether Iran and the US were both adopting "maximalist positions" that could make a peaceful settlement more difficult, PM Anwar agreed that a peaceful resolution was necessary.

"If we can only secure that sort of understanding of a peaceful resolution, cessation of violence is important. But then we have to to do justice. I mean, we don't -- unless it'd be hypocritical, contradictory in terms of opposition," PM Ibrahim told NDTV.

More to follow.